The First Successful Hybrid Newborn Heart Surgery in Mangalore

Mangaluru: Parents of a 2-day-old baby girl of Padma (name changed) were devastated when they learnt that their baby had a complex heart defect. She was referred to AJ Hospital, Mangalore with complaints of bluish discolouration of lips and fingertips along with poor feeding and lethargy.

The baby was evaluated by Dr Prem Alva, interventional pediatric cardiologist. The baby had a low oxygen level of 62 % and was diagnosed to have a large hole in the heart and the blood supply from the heart to the lungs was 100% blocked.

This is a complex heart disease called mal-aligned VSD with pulmonary atresia. She was admitted to the Newborn ICU. The baby required surgery for supplying blood to the lungs. It was decided to do a PIN HOLE PROCEDURE through a blood vessel in the neck of the baby. A HYBRID HEART PROCEDURE WAS PLANNED. Senior cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jayashankar Marla did an arterial cut down of the carotid artery. This is a blood vessel from the heart to the brain. Through this opening Dr Prem Alva, Interventional pediatric cardiologist did the procedure where a catheter was passed into the baby’s lung blood vessel and PDA STENTING was done. Cardiac anaesthesia during the procedure was administered by Dr Gururaj Tantry and Dr Suhas. The stent allowed the free flow of blood to the baby’s lungs and the oxygen improved from 62 % to 93 % after the procedure.

The baby was on the ventilator for 48 hours and then after 5 days of the procedure discharged. Dr Shriyan, the Chief neonatologist played an important role in the ventilation and management of the critical baby in the newborn ICU. The procedure was done free of cost to the patient through the Government scheme.