The Fortune of Karnataka will Change with New Government on May 13 – Charan Singh Sapra

Mangaluru: The campaign of BJP is full of rhetoric, No vision, only division. The Fortune of Karnataka will change with the change in government after May 13. On May 10, it is going to be a contest between 40% commission versus five guarantees. Congress also stands by its promises, made to people of Karavali region or coastal Karnataka”, said the AICC Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra during the press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on May 8.

Addressing the media persons Sapra said, “Our duty will be to shape and rebuild Brand Karnataka, which is tarnished in 3.5 years of misrule by BJP. To safeguard the Pride of Karnataka which was trampled upon due to the large scale of corruption. Last 3.5 years, the nation has seen ‘Organised Loot’ and ‘Legalised plunder’ under BJP rule. Sadly, Prime Minister Modiji, Amit Shah, JP Nada and Yogi Adityanath who have been here for the campaign have not spoken on development or progress for Karnataka”.

Sapra further said, “Congress will work on 3 ‘P’ formula – Prosperity, Progress and Peace – whereas BJP works on the formula of 3 ‘C’s – Commission, Corruption and Crumbling infrastructure. BJP has killed democracy in multiple ways – stooped low to the extent of audio tape – mentioning a desire to kill Mallikarjuna Kharge who is the tallest leader of Karnataka on the national scene. PM talks about the double engine – but this double engine is – ‘Bhrashtachar ka double engine’, which needs to be derailed in the interest of Karnataka”.

Sapra also said, “He has been talking about making Karnataka the number one state, but the question should be asked, why was BJP sleeping like ‘Kumbh Karna’ for 3.5 years? They are responsible for labelling Karnataka as the number one state in corruption. Pay CM (Bommai) does not have any answer to this. BJP means – ‘Bhrashtachari Janata Party’, and ‘Bhartiya Jumla Party’, BJP means – Bluff, hatred, threat to communal harmony, trouble engine and Double Droha. Karnataka BJP is like a patient in ICU, who will not be able to reach the finish line. Fortunes of Karnataka will change with the change in government after 13th May”.

KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj, KPCC Spokesperson Vinayraj, DCC President Harish Kumar and others were also present.

