The Front Side of the MCC Building looks CLEAN but Incredibly DIRTY on the Back Side

The Front Side of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Building looks CLEAN but Incredibly DIRTY on the Back Side. MLA Vedavyas Kamath who has his office in the MCC building could see filth including rusted vehicles, broken furniture, waste etc right behind his office window.

Mangaluru: Everyone has heard the saying “Never judge a book by its cover-but judge what is inside it .” Well, that certainly is true when applied to everyday life. Most of us tend to look at one’s external appearance and draw a short conclusion about their character when we first observe them. Similarly, Never judge a person by his/her outer looks, instead judge him/her by inner character. And for that matter, Never judge the standard of Mangaluru City Corporation Building by the appearance from the front side, but also judge it by the appearance from the back side. Right behind the office of our popular and beloved MLA Vedavyas Kamath, you will be surprised to see the junk, including garbage, rusted vehicles, broken furniture etc. Even at one spot, a wall inside the building is adorned with gutka/Paan spit, which is so nasty.

Also as the saying goes, “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones?” What it means is that we shouldn’t criticize or find faults in other people when we have faults and weaknesses. You wouldn’t want someone throwing a stone back at your glass, would you ? The concept is that if you live in a glass house and throw rocks at your neighbours, you could damage your own home. We have to be careful how we behave and take action against others because in trying to harm or sleuth others you could bring trouble to yourself. This quote compares well to the character of our officials at Mangaluru City Corporation, who go around the City and urge the citizens to keep their surroundings clean, as part of Swachh Mangaluru- and also bring awareness of cleanliness to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria by the mosquitoes- but the same officials have neglected the cleanliness surrounding their Offices.

The Look of the MCC Building from the Front Side…..

Seems like the “We don’t practice what we preach ” kind of thing? It is nice to note that our City officials are doing a good job in raiding shops looking for owners whether they bear trade licences, raid hotels and restaurants to check on hygiene conditions, visiting new construction sites to check on the living and sanitary conditions of the labourers, raid on illegal slaughterhouses etc; etc; My compliments to the City crew for a job well done. But at the same time, our City officials should also take care of the pile of waste that has piled up behind the MCC building, giving scope for mosquito breeding right in their backyard. How can they allow such negligence and carelessness to happen, when they go around and preach to others to maintain cleanliness?

……And the Look of the MCC Building from the Back Side?

With incessant rains that lashed the City and marooned some localities, the risk of infectious disease stares large at the residents, who live close by to the MCC building, scattered with garbage. Strewn garbage mixed with water-logging means Malaria, Dengue and other vector-borne diseases. Those who have a weak immune system may fall prey to microbes that roam freely in the air during monsoon. Garbage heaps rot more than usual in rain, which catalyzes the growth of diseases causing viruses and bacteria. The city officials have been checking for sanitary conditions and areas where stagnant water is stored around the city to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, but they haven’t checked their premises where wet waste has been collected, right behind their MCC offices. Other than the chances of giving scope for the mosquitoes to breed, the messy waste area has been also creating a lot of hassles and inconveniences for MCC clients to park their vehicles.

While Mangaluru City Corporation has been rated as one of the best in the ‘Swacchata Sarvekshan’ by the Central government, having piles of garbage in the backyard of the City’s corporation building sends a wrong message, and also creates fear to the people living close to MCC building. Has anyone, right from the MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar, Health Officer Dr Manjayya Shetty, Mayor Jayananda Anchan, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Environmental Engineers and other guys holding top posts in MCC, given any thought about this garbage menace right in their office building premises. This kind of messy situation shouldn’t have been in the first place. With various complaints being made by citizens, either personally or on social media, it seems like the MCC officials have given a damn about it. There are houses and apartments right behind or near the MCC building, and hundreds of people pass through here daily the people can only blame the ignorance of MCC. Has anyone from MCC noticed it or is anyone from MCC listening to the grievances of people regarding this? I bet not.

In conclusion, I think Mangaloreans should compel the City officials and other civic agencies to accept responsibility for the fundamental right to life and to provide a hazard-less atmosphere, rather than be dazzled by announcements of fancy and expensive beautification schemes of City upgrading; and all that hoopla of raiding business and eatery establishments. It is high time that the Mangaluru City Corporation looks at building a people-friendly city. Apart from cleaning up the waste menace right at their doorsteps, MCC must set right walking spaces, erect proper hazard signs near construction/ repair zones, provide clean toilets, take care of the garbage situation, provide necessary work equipment and clothing for the garbage collectors, get rid of all those stagnant culverts and ponds–thereby enabling all citizens- old, young, and the infirm to lead a healthy and safe life in Mangaluru.

It doesn’t take much money, but it needs a lot of political will and enforced accountability. Let’s hope for a better and clean Mangalore City, supposed to be the Coastal Pride of Karnataka, and the best educational hub in the nation. As they say “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”- MCC should clean up the mess and prevent the spread of any diseases. Thank You- I only hope the MCC Commissioner and other top honchos there will take this report seriously and do the needful.