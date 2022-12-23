The great Fernando Gonzalez

There are a few tennis players who, despite never winning a major tournament, are still seen as fantastic performers in the sport.

Fernando González is one of those examples. He is a former Chilean player who won a total of 11 titles in his career, which lasted between 1999 and 2012. Additionally, he reached 5th place in the ATP rankings in 2007. While he never won a Grand Slam, he reached the final of the 2007 Australian Open, only to be defeated by the legendary Roger Federer.

An Olympic medalist

Curiously, Fernando González is one of only four tennis players to have a bronze, silver and gold medal in the Summer Olympics. The biggest achievement in his career came in the 2004 Games, where alongside legendary Chilean player Nicolás Massú, he won a doubles gold medal.

In the same games, González won a bronze medal in the singles competition, while Massú won the gold medal. Four years later, at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics, the Chilean won the silver medal after being defeated by Nadal in the final.

A powerful right arm

Fernando González was also recognized for having a powerful right arm. In fact, he was nicknamed as "Mano de Piedra", which means "Hand of Stone". He was capable of delivering some extremely fast and almost unstoppable shots, which created lots of headaches for his opponents.

His right arm helped him to defeat some excellent players while they were number one in the ATP rankings, such as:

● Lleyton Hewitt;

● Andre Agassi;

● and also the legendary Roger Federer.

The player also performed for Chile in the Davis Cup. The best results obtained by the team with González on the court included reaching the quarterfinals on two separate occasions. This happened in 2006 and 2010.