‘The Great Son of India’ U T Khader Felicitated by His ‘Alma Mater’ St Aloysius College

‘The Great Son of India’ -an Award that was bestowed on him recently from the Indian Conference of Intellectuals in New Delhi, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, MLA U T Khader, and an Alumnus of St Aloysius Institutions, where he studied from 5th Std till graduation in BA was Felicitated by His ‘Alma Mater’ St Aloysius College, (Autonomous), Mangaluru on Monday, 24 July 2023 at 9 am at the LCRI Hall in the Campus.

At the outset, Team Mangalorean wants to extend heartfelt congratulations to MLA U T Khader, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative for the “THE GREAT SON of INDIA” award which has been conferred on Him for his unstinted support of peace, nationalism, and humanism. The organisation that promotes these three tenets of society was ‘The Indian Conference of Intellectuals,’ New Delhi. This elite congregation of intellectuals, senior parliamentarians, and legal luminaries. Congrats and Kudos Galore Sir on your achievement.

Speaking after receiving the Award Khader said, “I feel truly honoured due to the gesture shown towards me by the ‘Indian Conference of Intellectuals’. The award brings with it great responsibility for me as a legislator. I dedicate it to the people of Karnataka and all those who supported me in my career spanning over three decades”. With this award, UT Khader joined an elite list of achievers in the public domain including a few from Karnataka who have been previously bestowed with this award. Some notable awardees are Anil Kumble (Cricketer) Jyoti Prakash Mirji (former Home secretary of Karnataka), Shankar Bidari (former DGP of Karnataka) Prof. UR Rao (Former Chairman of ISRO); Ajay Kumar Singh (former DGP of Karnataka) Dr Narayana Gowda (former vice chancellor of GKVK), among others.

It was one of the most memorable and prestigious events that St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru hosted to felicitate one of the great Alumnus of the Institution MLA U T Khader who had completed his BA Graduation at St Aloysius College and studied in the St Aloysius Institutions from 5th std. And now that he has been given a prestigious and responsible post as a SPEAKER in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, his Alma Mater honoured him for his great achievement. The Institution recognized his spectacular credentials in the field of political leadership and his contribution to society by being an exemplary ambassador of the core values of your Alma Mater, St Aloysius College.

Starting his career and leadership journey in your student life U T Khader demonstrated impeccable credentials in addressing the issues and concerns of students. He had steadily and progressively climbed the ladder of proactive leadership at the local and state levels in quick succession. His consistent growth right from being the General Secretary of NSUI, Dakshina Kannada, President of NSUI, Dakshina Kannada, Vice President of State NSUI, President, Ullal Block Youth Congress, Instructor, All India Congress Seva Dal, Secretary, KPCC, Additional Chief Organizer, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, Representing erstwhile Ullal Assembly Constituency, later Mangaluru Constituency has made an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of the people.

His tenure as the Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Minister for Housing, Minister for Urban Development, Deputy leader of Congress in the Assembly as well as Spokesperson of the Congress party has been potent and eventful. His availability to people despite his hectic schedule and His immediate response to the concerns of the people have been commendable. Inspired by His respected father, the Late Haji U. T. Fareed, one of the most acknowledged and exemplary Ex-MLAs, Khader has raised his excellence in leadership qualities as the true son of such a rare political leader. He will surely remember his Dad fondly and emulate his noble qualities of humility, honesty and integrity in public life.

His Alma Mater was extremely delighted and excited to know that U T Khader had been elevated to the position of the leader of leaders moderating the debates and dialogues of the entire cross-section of leaders across parties. The management, staff and students of St Aloysius College were very proud of the sensitivity that he has been conducting the volatile proceedings of the maiden session as the speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Besides, He was an elected member of the Senate, Mangaluru University, Advisor to the All College Students’ Union and also recognized with “Sadana Veera Prashasthi ” for a maximum number of questions asked in the Assembly.

His Alma Mater congratulated Him for his outstanding contribution to society as an eminent Aloysian at a very young age and wished him the best in all His future aspirations. It also remembered with fondness Khader’s affection, solidarity and proactive support to the College and sought similar support and guidance in future too. St Aloysius Institutions/College wished him God’s choicest blessings so that he would serve the people for a long time spreading the values of secularism, harmony and peaceful co-existence, and also inspire many more young leaders to take the legacy forward!

The felicitation programme began with a welcome dance by the College students followed by a welcome address by Dr Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College where he said, ” Our Alumnus U T Khader is a special person because he is our own. We are overwhelmed to felicitate him because he has made our Institution proud. Earlier our Alumni K S Hegde became the Speaker, and now we have yet another Alumnus in that same post. UT Khader is a role model for our student council members to become future leaders of the nation. Khader is a great leader, he is not only The Great Son of India, but also the Great Son of Mangaluru; The Great Son of St Aloysius Institutions; and The Great Son of Karnataka State. We need good and great political and UT Khader is one with such calibre that our youth to follow in his footsteps to become the strong pillars and leaders of India”

The felicitation speech and citation on U T Khader was read by Dr Alwyn Dsa, the Registrar of st aloysius College, following which was the proud moment to felicitate the Proud Alumnus of SAC, who was felicitated by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Dr Fr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Alwyn Dsa-Registrar of the College; N G Mohan- former recipient of Eminent Aloysian Award, Ms Shilpa D’souza- Dean of PRO & Coordinator of the programme; and also joined by Students Council Members of SAC.

Following the brief profile of UT Khader delivered by N G Mohan, in his felicitation/acceptance speech U T Khader said, ” No matter where I am in India or abroad, I always feel proud to say that I am an Aloysian. And what I am today is all because of the morals, respect, teaching, good manners etc nurtured by the Jesuit priests of this great 143 years old institution, and also my mentors and lecturers. Along with academics you students should be involved in community service and develop humanitarian qualities. You need to make a difference in society, and bring name and fame to one of the best Institutions that you are studying.” (For more on U T Khader’s speech click on the video below)

In his presidential address, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Since UT Khader had a busy schedule we had requested him to speak between 5-10 minutes, but an excited alumni Khader spoke for over 30 minutes, where he expressed his feeling about his life in this institution, which needs to be commended. The motto of the college, ‘Lucet et Ardet’ which means ‘shine to enkindle’ has inspired countless students to become men and women with and for others and thus bring light and joy into the lives of people. It is for this reason that Jesuit education has become a touchstone for evolving new paradigms in higher education. And we have a perfect example in a person like Khader who has made our institution proud through his exemplary qualities, and political talents making him one of the best political leaders in the Country”

“He has shown the true Aloysian spirit in all the posts he has been assigned so far. Being a repeated MLA 5 times has shown that he is a much-loved person, a popular figure and with enormous potential. He is a fair man and has stayed neutral between the ruling party and the opposition as a speaker. He is a go-getter and always ready to help anyone in need, including transporting those involved in road accidents in his car, and he does it irrespective of caste or creed. Like every son who wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, U T Khader has done the right thing by entering into politics like his dad. He is a visionary more than a statesman. I feel proud to say that UT Khader is a true Alumnus of this Institution, and a great role model for our young students and faculties” added Rector.

The programme was meticulously and eloquently compared with suitable punchlines in Kannada by Dr Dinesh Nayak, Dean of the Human Resource department at St Aloysius College.

