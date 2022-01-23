‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’ an adventure for Abhishek Banerjee



Mumbai: Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen soon in the upcoming web series ‘The Great Wedding of Munnes’, has called its schedule an adventure as it involved shooting across multiple cities.

It did get a bit hectic but, but he is happy with the outcome and is in love with his producer Raaj Shaandilyaa’s vision for the show.

Sharing the experience, the actor said: “It was a hectic schedule. We did not have any off days so the entire crew and cast put in a lot of hard work! The show for me was like an adventure. We shot in multiple cities, had multiple challenges and a crazy plot. I love the vision of Raaj Shaandilyaa.”

Abhishek said that Shaandilyaa’s sense of humour helped him as an actor. “He is one of the funniest guys I have ever met,” he said. “He thinks on his toes. I don’t know how he comes up with all these funny situations, but I love that, I mean that’s what an actor needs.”

Directed by Sunil Subramani and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the series will have Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh playing the leads.