Spread the love



















The Ignatian Year & Feast of St Ignatius of Loyola held at St Aloysius P U College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556), formed a religious order, called ‘The Society of Jesus’, on September 27, 1540.Today, nearly 17000 Jesuits, the members of the Society of Jesus, are involved in education, social service, rural development, seminaries, parishes, multi-media communications and spirituality in all parts of the world. St Ignatius, as a Spanish courtier-soldier, while engaged in a battle with the French in 1521, had his leg shattered by a cannonball. During his convalescence, his encounter with the books ‘Life of Christ’ and ‘The lives of Saints’ turned his life around. The Jesuits all around the world are celebrating the period from May 2021 –July 2022 as the Year of Ignatius. It commemorates the 500th anniversary of St Ignatius getting wounded at Pamplona, and the beginning of his interior journey to find God in all things. This conversion led him to discover his authentic calling and to establish the Society of Jesus.

St Ignatius had realized that systematic education had far reaching influences in bringing about social changes at several levels and made it a bold Mission Statement. St Aloysius PU College, a unit of St Aloysius College, a Jesuit institution, aims at imparting integral education to the youth, so that they become men and women for and with others and a powerful force for the transformation of society.

The staff and students of St Aloysius PU College came together to mark the occasion with the theme- Seeing All Things New in Christ.

The Campus Ministry of St Aloysius PU College, in collaboration with the diverse associations, under the banner of Ignatian Week activities, conducted many online competitions like –One vibe, One beat (dance), Dainty Quill (Calligraphy), D Arteam (sketching) and My Vision (Voice your vision).Nine Ignatian Ignites- A series of short videos were created and circulated to present the core values of St Ignatius. The AICUF members conducted the nine days Novena, through online mode. Students Representatives of the Campus Ministry also gave presentations on the life of Ignatius of Loyola during their online classes to enable the students to imbibe his virtues and values. Posters were circulated among staff and students during July to highlight the words and works of Ignatius of Loyola. Students also participated in the Online Quiz Competition-INIGO 2021 for students conducted by Karnataka Jesuit Province.

A webinar ‘10 Ignatian principles for the principled life’ was organized for the staff on an online platform. Rev. Fr Francis Gonsalves SJ, President, Jnana Deepa, Pontifical institute of Philosophy and Theology was the resource person. Fr Francis conveyed the message of 10 Ignatian principles through the Alphabets A -J to lead an ethical and meaningful life. He urged the participants to be compassionate, get involved in community service, interact with generosity and empathy and aspire to be men and women for and with others.

The Staff of St Aloysius PU College also joined together at the Loyola Hall on July 30, 2021 to celebrate the Feast of St Ignatius of Loyola. The event began with an inter-religious prayer service with harmonious reflections and reading from various religious texts.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, Rev. Fr Pradeep Crasta SJ, Director of Loyola Pre-Novitiate, Mangaluru, in his address, expressed his delight in being a part of this celebration and congratulated the staff for their creativity. Fr Pradeep, taking St Ignatius’ conversion as the context Manresa expressed that like St Ignatius, the great dreamer and enthusiast who experienced desolation during his convalescence and then gained greater clarity about his life’s mission, we must also come out of this lockdown clear about our mission of life. The Ignatian values that we can make our own are surrendering to God’s will, leadership which is other centric and making a glorious vision of one’s mission.

A short film “Navya Drishti”, on the values of St Ignatius of Loyola directed by Mr Mohan Raj, Dept of Biology was also released on the occasion. A quiz on St Ignatius and the Society of Jesus was conducted for the staff by Mr. Mark Pereira, Department of French and his team, in which all the staff took part enthusiastically. The Principal, Rev.Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ welcomed the Chief guest and later gave away the prizes to the winners of the quiz. The Campus minister, Fr Sujay Daniel SJ and his team coordinated the events during the Ignatian week and the staff celebration of the feast of St Ignatius. Mrs Pramila Patrao, HOD, Department of Biology compered the program.

On July 31, 2021, the staff and students participated in the virtual celebration of the Holy Eucharist live-streamed on the Divine word TV channel. Rev. Fr Leo Lasrado, Administrator and professor at St Joseph’s Seminary, Mangaluru, in his homily, described about the cannonball experience of Ignatius of Loyola, which transformed his life and helped him to identify his moments of conversion and discover God’s call to work for the Greater Glory of God. He encouraged the congregation to prioritize their relationships with God, family and friends and lead a life that pleases God.

On the occasion of the Feast of St Ignatius, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, addressed all the staff. He said that we are called to work together and dedicate ourselves to find something new in digital education. Fr Melwin expressed hope that St Ignatius will guide us not only in our commitment of educating young people but also develop a deeper sense of purpose- To see all things new in Christ.

Like this: Like Loading...