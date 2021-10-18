Spread the love



















The Inauguration of the Synod 2023 in the Diocese of Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A graceful event in the life of the Church convoked by Pope Francis on 10 October 2021 celebrating a Synod was inaugurated in the diocese of Shimoga on 17.10.2021 by the Bishop Most Rev Dr Francis Serrao SJ during the Eucharistic Celebration in the Cathedral Church. The Deans, priests, Religious and lay faithful from various parishes were present for this graceful event.

The Bishop officially opened the Logo of the Synod and then along with the people of God representing priests, religious, lay faithful, youth and children lighted the lamp symbolising inclusiveness and entirety in the Church.

Fr. Veeresh Moras in his homily explained meticulously the process and purpose of the Synod. Bishop in his message urged the people to participate fully in the process of walking together, and together reflecting on the journey made so as to live communion, to achieve participation and to open itself to the mission and requested to pray for the fruitfulness of the Synod.

By Fr Ronald Veigas, Shivamogga

Like this: Like Loading...