The Intl Day for Elderly Plus Students Day & Parents Day Celebrated at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The INTERNATIONAL DAY for the ELDERLY/OLDER PERSONS celebrated every year on 1 October was celebrated this year focusing on the theme of “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations”. The event puts a spotlight on the specificity of older persons around the world, for the enjoyment of their rights and in addressing violations, and how the strengthening of solidarity through equity and reciprocity between generations offers sustainable solutions to deliver on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The work of the International Community around intergenerational solidarity has demonstrated, time and again, through various fora that inter-generational solutions, which are guided by the human rights principles of participation, accountability, non-discrimination and equality, empowerment and legality, can contribute to rekindle the legacy, relevance and activism of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by empowering both youth and older persons to shift the needle of political will towards fulfilling the promises of the Declaration for all people across generations.

The INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS’ DAY is celebrated every year on 17 November. This day marks the right of students to access resources available for a better education. Going back to the roots, the day was originally commemorated to remember the students of Czech universities who were killed and sent to concentration camps by Nazis in 1939. A number of universities celebrate International Students’ Day sometimes on a day other than 17 November, to mark a non-political celebration of the multiculturalism of international students studying at their respective universities. Read on to know more about the history, significance and celebrations.

The INTERNATIONAL PARENTS’ DAY celebrated every year on 1 June, holds immense significance as it honors the crucial role of parents in raising their children and shaping society as a whole. It offers a chance to promote the importance of parental guidance in nurturing the next generation which aims to create awareness and support for families.



And locally here in Mangaluru, The International Day for the Elder’s was celebrated at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu on Sunday 1st October 2023. Most Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’ Souza the Bishop, emeritus celebrated the holy Mass at the Ashram. In his homily he said that the elders are to be respected and honoured. They have a rich experience in life. They could guide the younger people. He also said that St Anthony’s ashram has taken care of the elders and destitute of our society. They were given good treatment with love care.

The leaders of the ashram were awarded with prizes and gifts for their selfless services to the ashram. People who take the leadership in various fields were honoured with gifts. Earlier games and competitions were conducted for the elders of the ashram.

Together with ELDERS DAY, also the STUDENTS and PARENTS DAY was celebrated in the ashram. Prior to the celebrations, various competitions, games were conducted for Students of the ashram and they were awarded with gifts and prizes. The Director of St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions/Ashram Rev Fr J B Crasta chaired the cultural function. Fr Gilbert D Souza, Fr Nelson Peris and Fr Avinash Pais of the ashram also joined in and conducted the games and competitions. In his speech, Fr J B Crasta said that the ashrams is extending helping hand to the students who are economically poor to continue their studies.

