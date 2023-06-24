The intriguing mind

The power of the human mind is one of the strongest and has the most useful powers it can possess. The willpower that it obtains can train it to do anything so much so that it can even move a paper. The creativity it has is like no other.

Although with the passing of time and the evolution of technology, the mind has become more reliant on gadgets which have made the mind sluggish and a slave to machines. The TV might be a good source of entertainment and infotainment, but there’s always something different or more a book can give you. The use of books has taken a backseat, especially in the present generation AKA GenZ, thwarting their growth of knowledge, fettering the language they use and forestalling a finer way of speaking.

The invention of apps like the calculator has made our work easier but, at the same time, not smarter. We have become so reliant on our phones that even a simple calculation like 2+2 makes us reach out to it as we are unsure of own selves. We do not even bother about our spelling when typing a WhatsApp message, as the autocorrect is there to help us out. The different websites such as QuillBot help in rephrasing sentences or paragraphs have made us redundant in our thinking that we do not spend time to change a word as per our choice.

ChatGPT is a marvellous innovation created by the human mind, but at the same time, made other minds dull. In the working industries, it is a boon as it can help save time and ameliorate your work, but for children using it in schools or colleges, it doesn’t help their minds grow. Right down from answers to CVs, students use ChatGPT, which is superfluous for such work knowing that the mind they have is much more capable of doing more than what an app like that can do.

It’s important to train the human mind to stay young, sharp, bright and mentally active. While time has evolved and gadgets have come into play which is a necessary thing in this century, we still need to keep them aside at times and use our brains to remain both mentally and physically healthy.

