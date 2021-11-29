The Investiture Ceremony of St Aloysius College Higher Primary School 2021-22



Mangaluru: The Investiture Ceremony of St Aloysius College Higher Primary School, Kodialbail was held on Nov 27, 2021 at the school auditorium.

The program started by invoking God’s blessings. Ms. Joanne Saldanha welcomed the guests. The chief dignitaries were, Our Correspondent Rev Fr Gerald Furtado, Headmistress Mrs. Philomena Louis , Asst Headmaster Mr. Lia Dsouza and the PTA Vice President Mr. Arvind Rao.

The Headmistress called upon the newly elected members –SPL – Ashith Sudesh , Aspl – Manvitha Shetty –and the Secretary – Arol Sequira and read the pledge and oath for the academic year 2021-22. Arun Baptist, called upon the names of the whole cabinet members on to the dias. The badges and sashes were handed over to the elected cabinet members by the dignitaries and the teachers as well.

The Correspondent in his message said this investiture ceremony is held in all over the schools in India and abroad. He emphasized the importance of education provided in the Jesuit organization from all over the years . Education should help to become the people for others, and to become a better human being. Education should mould us in such a way that it should help us to become better men and women of the society. The meaning of numeracy and literacy was introduced to the children, to be a strong source of help , to help other people in small ways in life by giving our best , such that we receive blessings in abundance in our lives.

The Correspondent Rev Fr Gerald congratulated the elected cabinet members. Prince of Std VI compered the programme .The vote of thanks was proposed by Sneha and Poornesh of Std VI. The program concluded by singing a school song .