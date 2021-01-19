Spread the love



















The Kamala Harris saga continues with another biography



New Delhi: “Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last,” the US Vice President-elect’s mother Shyamala Harris told her once, says this revelatory and inspiring biography of the female icon of the moment, to be released on the day she takes office on January 20.

Close on the heels of ‘Kamala’s Way’ comes another biography, ‘Kamala Harris: The American Story that Began on India’s Shores’ (Hachette) that continues the extraordinary and inspirational tale of this courageous and charismatic woman, a pioneer in her own right, who has today become a symbol many look up to in the hope of a more inclusive world. Her inspirational rise to the top holds the promise that she will not be the last woman to conquer this mountain.

In this engaging narrative, readers get a glimpse into Harris’ formative years with her mother and sister, and particularly the considerable influence her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, had on her life and worldview.

It provides insights into the ideas that got Harris interested in lawmaking and the immense contributions she made in several areas in politics and society in America before entering the presidential race.

The author, Hansa Makhijani Jain, juggles her time between writing and editing. In the 14 years that she has been in media, she has written prolifically across newspapers, magazines, books and the web. She served as assistant editor at Marie Claire India, and regularly contributed to magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel, eShe and Prevention. She has also been the deputy editor at Fashion101.