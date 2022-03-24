The Late Father Patrick Rodrigues Memorial Oration & Best Alumni Award 2022

Mangaluru: A memorial oration in honour of the late Father Patrick Rodrigues, former director of the Father Mullers Charitable Institutions, was held on the 23rd of March 2022, in the Decennial Memorial Hall, Father Mullers Medical College Hospital. The program was conducted by the Father Mullers Medical College Alumni Association (FMMCAA).

Dr Archana Bhat, President of FMMCAA, gave the welcome address. The chief guest for the evening, and an alumnus of FMMC himself, was Dr Nanda Kishore B. consultant dermatologist and former HOD of the department of dermatology, Father Mullers Medical College Hospital. Dr Nanda Kishore was also the orator for the function and he gave a wonderful talk on the topic of ” Bedside etiquettes and ethics in medical practice”. The chairpersons for the oration were Rev. Father Shaiju Augustine Thoppil, Director of the Lourdes Hospital, Ernakulam and Dr Sukumar Dandekeri, consultant dermatologist and former HOD, Department of Dermatology, Father Mullers Hospital, both of whom are alumni of the institution. Rev Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil spoke about the Late Fr Patrick in fond remembrance of the good values he left behind.

Following the oration program, there was a best Alumni Award program that was conducted. The award was bestowed upon Dr Nanda Kishore B for his outstanding achievements in his professional career. This was the very first Memorial oration program and best Alumni award ceremony conducted by the Alumni association of the Father Mullers Medical College, Mangalore.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, delivered the Presidential address. The function was compered by Dr Aruna Yadiyal, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, FMMCH. The programme was attended by staff, alumni and students of the institution. The function concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Scandashree, joint secretary of the Father Mullers Medical College Alumni Association.