The late Father Patrick Rodrigues Memorial Oration held at FATHER MULLERS

Mangaluru: A memorial oration in honour of the late Father Patrick Rodrigues, former director of the Father Mullers Charitable Institutions, was held on March 19, 2023, in the Knowledge centre Hall, Father Mullers Medical College Hospital.

The programme was conducted by the Father Mullers Medical College Alumni Association (FMMCAA). Dr Archana Bhat, President of FMMCAA, gave the welcome address. The chief guest and orator for the evening was Dr Hansraj Alva (PG batch 1992) senior physician and Managing director of Vinaya Hospital and research centre, Mangaluru and an alumnus of Father Muller Medical College.

Dr Hansraj Alva’s oration on the topic “COVID- THE WAR WITHIN”. The chairperson for the oration was Dr Uday Kumar K, Medical superintendent, of Father Mullers Hospital. Dr Uday Kumar K spoke about Late Fr Patrick in fond remembrance of the good values he left behind.

Following the oration program, there was a best Alumni Award program that was conducted. From the Father Muller Medical College, the award was bestowed upon Dr Chirag Thonse for his outstanding achievements in his professional career. Dr Chirag is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, and a specialist in joint replacement surgeries, arthroscopy, and ligament reconstruction surgeries. He has performed over 7000 surgeries and is currently based in Bengaluru.

From the Father Muller college of allied health sciences, the award was bestowed upon Mr Santosh Kumara B, a senior quality manager at Chinmaya Mission hospital, Bengaluru. He has been the District Quality Manager at Tumkur District Hospital and has over 10 years of experience in the healthcare industry with numerous publications, and awards to his name.

This year 2023, the Father Muller Medical College Alumni Association for the very first time, decided to start a single girl child scholarship program. Ms Sushmitha (BSc. MLT) and Ms Sownitha (BSc. MIT) bagged the scholarship awards.

FMMCAA which conducted a fundraiser event in the month of November 2022 named “MOJO”, donated the proceeds to the FMCI Welfare Fund and Dialysis Fund.

Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMMC, delivered the presidential address. The function was compered by Dr Aruna Yadiyal, professor, department of Psychiatry, Fmmch. It was attended by staff, alumni and students of the institution. The function concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Reshell Fernandez, AHS representative, of the Father Mullers Medical College Alumni Association.

Like this: Like Loading...