The Long Wait For 700 + People Ended When They Got Their Covid-19 Vax at FMMCH

The Long Wait For 500+ People Ended When They Got Their Covid-19 Vax at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady-Mangaluru on Monday, 21 June 2021, today being the First day of the MONTH LONG Vaccination Drive held at the State-of-the-Art Father Muller Convention Centre. The Vax Drive was launched and Blessed by Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, along with Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Enroll yourself in the COWIN app or come and ask for assistance on the same. Father Muller Medical College Hospital, the one stop for all your healthcare needs.

“All my life I got treatment at Father Muller Hospital for any illness, and insisted that I get my first dose of Covid-19 vaccination ONLY at this well-renowned healthcare institution, and I am really overwhelmed to be here for the vax. I trust Father Muller Hospital, its doctors, nurses and other healthcare fraternity for their Service, Dedication, Care and Love, who all stand by their motto “Heal & Comfort”. Even though I was being pressurized by my family members to get vaccinated long ago, but as they “Better Late Than Never”, I feel happy and confident that I came to the right place today, for my vax having no fear whatsoever since I know I am quite safe in the hands of FMMCH doctors and other fraternity” : 86-year-old Mary D’sa, loving Mother of Fr Dennis D’sa-the Former Administrator at Father Muller’s.

“My parents and I have always been keen on getting vaccinated. But we were particular about getting it from Fr. Muller’s Hospital, Kankanady only as it’s the most trusted institution while also very comfortable and convenient. We as a family have always been loyal to this hospital. I personally am phobic to injections and the typical hospital odours and ambiance. Fr. Muller’s is the only hospital I enter into with full confidence and visit for any tests or treatment with total trust. Thus, I waited and made it to this place itself this time as well. As always, I am impressed with the organisation and the smooth and systematic execution of such a massive drive with such high efficiency. We were well informed, handled and treated carefully by the concerned people of every department and I saw the same happening with everyone around us which is commendable!”- Ester Noronha, an Indian actress and playback singer best known for her work in South Indian Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Tamil, Hindi and Marathi films.

Mangaluru : The long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine had ended with the arrival of the first batch of COVISHEILD vaccines to Father Muller Medical College Hospital late afternoon on 17 June 2021. The weapon against the pandemic was brought by air through the Pune-Mumbai-Delhi-Mangalore flight. The vaccine was delivered to the Father Muller Medical College Hospital maintaining the strict cold chain required. Many enquiries by patrons, well-wishers, public and patients of the hospital have been answered on the arrival of the vaccine. The Father Muller COVID Helpline (0824 2238341, 8277039528) number has been buzzing since a month with the request for vaccines. Those who had taken their first dose wanted to take their second dose at Father Muller. Heeding to these requests and as a service to the nation the procurement of the vaccine by the management was hastened.

Fr Rudolph D’Sa the administrator of the hospital was glad to receive the consignment and thus declared that the vaccine drive will begin for the general public from Monday, 21 June, 2021 between 9am-3pm. Fr Ajith Menezes (Administrator of the Medical College) captaining the vaccination committee was abuzz with the logistical arrangement and overseeing the comfort and ease of the public, said that the vaccination drive would be carried out in the Father Muller Convention Center.

The vaccination site, which is the State-of-the-Art Father Muller Convention Centre is a fully air-conditioned wide area having all the necessary pandemic protocol in place. Ten registration counters are set for faster processing and ease. Waiting areas and emergency facilities have also been arranged. An ample parking facility is available in the convention centre. The convention center has lift facilities for easy movement. Entrance for those seeking to be vaccinated will be through the Kankanady Pumpwell gate, opposite/next to the flyover.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kishan Shetty, in charge of the vaccine drive thanked the management and the Serum Institute, Pune for their timely assistance. Keeping in mind the necessity of the vaccine and the situation of the public, the management has unanimously decided that the vaccine would be priced per dose at Rs 750/-. Vaccines are available for ages 18 and above.The Father Muller Charitable Institutions motto of “Heal and Comfort” and its vaccine campaign “Thank you for lending a hand to build a safer, Healthier India” is in line with its 140 years of healing heritage.

From May 1 onwards, the third phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began allowing all citizens of 18 years of age and above to get vaccines. The registration for the same started from 28 April on the government’s online Co-WIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app. Ahead of the vaccination, the Union Health Ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written in a letter to the state authorities highlighting the strategy and rules for the third phase of the vaccination drive. Among several protocols, the Centre directed that the registration of citizens in the 18-44 age group will start only online registration on the CoWIN portal from April 28.

Fr Richard Coelho- Director of FMCI (Right) and Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator, FMMC (Left)

However, those aged 45 years and above could still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated. While many youth of 18 plus of age had registered online to get the jab, many were disappointed since they were not allotted the slot to get the jab. Quite a few of them were happy and smiling after they got vaccinated at Father Muller’s , since they had waited so long for the day to come to get vaccinated. One of the lucky ones to get the vaccine in the 18 plus years category was ‘Mangalurche Chedu’ Ester Noronha, now an Indian actress and playback singer best known for her work in South Indian Telugu, Kannada, Konkani, Tamil, Hindi and Marathi films.

Actress Ester Noronha (Right) and her Mom and Dad (Left)

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ester Noronha said, “My parents and I have always been keen on getting vaccinated. But we were particular about getting it from Fr. Muller’s Hospital, Kankanady only as it’s the most trusted institution while also very comfortable and convenient. We as a family have always been loyal to this hospital. I personally am phobic to injections and the typical hospital odours and ambience. Fr. Muller’s is the only hospital I enter into with full confidence and visit for any tests or treatment with total trust. Thus, I waited and made it to this place itself this time as well. As always, I am impressed with the organisation and the smooth and systematic execution of such a massive drive with such high efficiency. We were well informed, handled and treated carefully by the concerned people of every department and I saw the same happening with everyone around us which is commendable!”

86-year-old Mary D’sa- Mother of Fr Dennis D’sa. the Former Administrator at Father Muller Hospital

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean was 86-year-old Mary D’sa, loving Mother of Fr Dennis D’sa-the Former Administrator at Father Muller’s, who was brought to the vax centre by wheel-chair said .”All my life I got treatment at Father Muller Hospital for any illness, and insisted that I get my first dose of Covid-19 vaccination ONLY at this well-renowned healthcare institution, and I am really overwhelmed to be here for the vax. I trust Father Muller Hospital, its doctors, nurses and other healthcare fraternity for their Service, Dedication, Care and Love, who all stand by their motto “Heal & Comfort”. Even though I was being pressurized by my family members to get vaccinated long ago, but as they “Better Late Than Never”, I feel happy and confident that I came to the right place today, for my vax having no fear whatsoever since I know I am quite safe in the hands of FMMCH doctors and other fraternity” .

Expressing their kind words of wisdom after getting the vaccination, the brother and sister duo- Roshan and Karen Pinto said, “The whole activity was very well organized by the FMMCH fraternity, and the hospitality and kind gesture shown towards us by everyone at the vax centre was unbelievable and praiseworthy. There was a nice flow and order to the entire process with a lot of social distancing. The doctors, staff and volunteers were very helpful and knew their roles and directed us in a systematic way till we got our jabs. We would like to thank everyone who assisted us throughout the vaccination process, these people do make a difference with their care, love and service. A job well done, all of you. In all, it was a fantastic experience. Thanks Father Muller’s”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of FMCI said, “Through this vaccination drive we want to provide vaccination to the maximum number of people in the Mangaluru region. This special and unique Vaccination Drive held at Father Muller Convention Centre has a huge space, and will easily cater to over 1000 plus vaccinations per day. As a part of this drive, we aim to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to anyone and everyone at this vax drive. The second wave of COVID-19 has caused a devastating effect in India. Vaccination is one of the main weapons to fight this war against COVID-19. We have resumed our vaccination process and anyone eligible for taking the vaccination can register and book their slot through www.cowin.gov.in or they can come here to do on-the-spot registration. I request all the people who are eligible to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. Don’t waste time and then regret”.

In conclusion, in my perspective , “We need to get back to the fearless everyday life we used to live in and to live a full life void of fear. This is only possible when the mass spread of the virus is restricted. Getting vaccinated along with following the safety protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing, and regular sanitisation is the only way to fight the pandemic and make sure that ourselves and our loved ones are safe and healthy. The efforts and hard work being put in by the doctors and the staff of FMMCH in making sure that all the safety protocols are being adhered to strictly, and creating a safe and secure environment for all the patients at the hospital, and those coming to get vaccinated need to be commended. Finding it hard to get a slot at other health care vax centres, all these 700 plus people who picked the right place this time, are now rejoicing after a long wait to get vaccinated systematically, smoothly and quickly at FMMCH/Convention Centre, and I bet they are all very grateful to everyone who helped them in the vax process.

Therefore all of you looking to get a vaccination- Hassle Free, Very Systematically, in a Friendly Atmosphere with Very Helpful, Caring, Dedicated, and Committed FMMCH fraternity, then count on this Vaccination Drive arranged by Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Kankanady-Mangaluru. You will be HAPPY and REJOICING like these 700 plus people who got vaccinated today, 21 June 2021. Come, Get Vaccinated, and Experience the Difference at FMMCH Vaccination Drive!

