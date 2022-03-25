The Maiden Student Council of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences Inaugurated

Mangaluru: Council members are inducted every year through a formal investiture ceremony. The objective behind the student council is to inculcate leadership qualities and team spirit through real-time practice. Through such practices, the students learn to take up responsibility for their college and fellow mates and learn important life lessons. The celebration on that very day makes every student who is elected feel proud and embarks on their journey to become leaders of tomorrow.

Quoting M D Arnold-“A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of the Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. And Kristen Clive D’Cruz should be proud of his presidency to lead the students of this prestigious institution. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively. Your tenure will offer many opportunities to learn new skills, enhance the experience of others and grow as a leader. By taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow, your term can have personal and professional development benefits that will last a lifetime. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council goals.

Quoting Warren G Bennis.‘Leadership is the capacity to transform vision into reality’ the Maiden Inauguration Ceremony of the Students’ Council 2021- 2022 of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) was held on 24 March 2022 in the Decennial Memorial Hall. The chief guest for the occasion was CA Simon- the Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, Western Range, joined by other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho-Director of FMCI, Administrators Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa and Fr Ajith Menezes and Dr Urban J A D’Souza-the Dean of FMCOAHS.

The programme began with a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Dean Dr Urban D’Souza. The introduction of the new Council was done by Fr Ajith Menezes, after which the handing over of the files to the council members was done by FMCI director Fr Richard Coelho. They say that change in leadership is always good and better, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council of FMCOAHS. Dean Dr Urban D’Souza administered the oath to the Student Council President, and his team, which was followed by the Institution anthem. Badges to the new office bearers were handed over by the chief guest.

L-R: Chief guest CA Simon- the Superintendent of Police, ACB Western Range, Statue of (Late) Fr Augustus Muller-Founder of Muller Institutions, and Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator of FMCOAHS,

The Student Council team is- president Kristen Clive D’Cruz; General Secretary Ajay Wilson Lobo; Sports Committee Representative Sanath M Nayak; Magazine committee representative Ms Anjali Sherlin Shaju and Fine Art & Cultural Reps Ms Annett Sara Manoj and Akash C S. Addressing the audience chief guest CA Simon said, “This is a great occasion for the student council members to remember a great personality like Fr Augustus Muller, the Founder of this great institution, whose leadership and character made him a great personality and earned good reputation to this institution worldwide. Fr Augustus Muller has now provided an opportunity for the present generations, and you all should follow in his footsteps to be great leaders”.

Simon giving an example of a malpractice case in Rajiv Gandhi University where he was a detective, said, “In this profession, you are playing a vital role in maintaining the health of the society and people. Not only qualification, but moral and ethical values also play a vital role in the profession.” Stating that in a particular case, detectives had to arrest 22 doctors in two days. “The reason I am giving these examples is that all this is happening due to lack of ethics and morality. In every step that we take, ethics and morality are very important. You are in an esteemed institution. There is a great opportunity before you. Please make the best use of it. Being leaders, you will help others and it also helps in shaping your lives. It also helps to enrich your own experience. Many times we hesitate to take responsibility. But, there is a difference between a boss and a leader. A leader will find his own way to grow,” added Simon.

Director of FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in his presidential address said, “The students while becoming leaders also should create more leaders for the society by rendering service with pride. Make use of the opportunity provided by the institution or the college by heading with confidence. Also, inspire your fellow human beings and motivate them for a noble cause. The student council president and its members are leaders from outside, but you should look within. Utilize the opportunity with a mission and work for a cause. You are the leaders to express and not impress. Do not strive for recognition but your absence should be felt. Uphold ethics and moral values with righteousness”.

“Good leadership can bring changes in society and also in a college. Leadership is the special quality that you have in yourselves now, so make the best of it and show your capacity. A great leader should have- Self-awareness; Ingenuity; Love; and Heroism- so develop all these qualities to prove yourselves as good leaders. Wish you all a successful year, full of activities with great leadership behind them” added Fr Coelho. He also wished them courage and wisdom to face any challenges that may come their way. The programme was compered by Ms Riya Rajesh and Ms Dolita Sequeira, both from B Sc MIT.

In conclusion, in my perspective-“The students have elected you and that makes it special, because somewhere along the line, you’ve won their hearts, and now you have to live up to their expectations. Team Mangalorean takes this time to congratulate the leaders for their courage and wisdom to face the challenges ahead. As leaders, it is our duty to nurture leadership in others. You are all leaders in a different context. Try to make a difference and be a role model to others. Accept the gauntlet and work hard, with determination and commitment- and go against the current. Do your best and show the world you are a true Mullerian leader in making a difference in the world.

The energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation. Best of luck. I end this column with an inspiring prayer to all the Students’ Council members through God’s blessings to become great Magis {Latin word for ‘More’ and ‘Greater’} driven leaders:

“God of Love and Life, You have called these young students together as Servants to do your Will, Grant them the light of Your Spirit, to Guide them in their responsibilities as a Student Council representative. May they work together in harmony for the common good. May they listen to one another in a spirit of genuine respect. May they encourage and reverence one another’s unique talents. May they use the gifts of the Spirit in creative love-driven leadership. May they approach the decision making through discernment and prayer. May they respond effectively to the needs of the student body in their care. May Your blessings radiate from us to others in a new spirit of service. We make these prayers in God’s name, the Light of the World. May God bless us all”.