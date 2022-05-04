The man who plays ‘Bangabandhu’: Benegal reveals Bangla actor Arifin Shuvoo’s ‘Mujib’ look



Mumbai: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a second poster of the film ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ was released that reveals the face of the leading actor Arifin Shuvoo who plays ‘Bangabandhu’ in the film directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ is an India-Bangladesh co-production on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh, under audio visual co-production agreement between India and Bangladesh.

Shyam Benegal said, “We are revealing the face behind the hand in the follow-up poster of the film. Arifin, has worked really hard and I hope audiences will definitely love him and his look. The audience will experience Mujib’s journey soon. Thankful to NFDC and BFDC for their great support throughout. Greetings of Eid to all.”

Talking about releasing his first character look on Eid, Arifin said, “Eid is an emotion for us, so is Mujib. Though I am so delighted to play the role of Mujib, it was an extremely temperamental journey for me. It’s a feeling that cannot be expressed, I hope the audiences will endear my look and shower their love. Joy Bangla.”

While Arifin Shuvoo has played the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film, Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu), the wife of Mujib.

Nusrat Imrose Tisha said “For me, it is a service to the nation, playing Renu is once in a lifetime opportunity and being directed by the stalwart filmmaker Shyam Benegal is the icing on the cake. ‘Mujib’ will definitely be a monumental film in Bangladesh’s history.”

The film was extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, abiding by all the health guidelines amid the Covid pandemic. The production of the film concluded in December last year. The film is currently in the closing stages of post-production and is expected to release during the third quarter of 2022-23.