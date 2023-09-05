The Mentality that Killed Mahatma Gandhi also Klled Gouri Lankesh, MM Kalburgi: CM Siddaramaiah

Gauri Lankesh was the voice of the voiceless in the society

When I first became Chief Minister, Gauri met me dozens of times. But never once did she meet me seeking help for the newspaper, for her family,or for personal work. She came to seek solutions for the problems of tribals, farmers and workers.

Those who killed Gauri were cowards. The CM, expressing his sadness said that Gauri was killed by those who could her face her ideologically.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opined that the mentality that killed Mahatma Gandhi, who lived a very pious life, killed Gauri Lankesh, Dabholkar, Pansare and MM Kalburgi.

He was speaking at a programme ‘sarvadhikaarada hottalli deshavannu marukattuva kalpane’ organized by Gauri Memorial Trust in memory of Journalist Gauri Lankesh at the town hall, today.

Mahatma Gandhi lived a very secular life. Those who could not tolerate this mentality killed him. Gauri Lankesh is not with us today but her indomitable spirit is with us, he said.

Not only Mahatma Gandhi, Gauri Lankesh, are writing threatening letters to all those who follow Basavadi Sharanas, Ambedkar, and Buddha’s ideology and oppose caste inequality and religious conflict.

He assured that the anti-social elements who are writing threatening letters to the writers will be arrested and brought to justice no matter how powerful or influential they are.

Gauri’s soul will find peace only when the accused who killed Gauri are punished. I have discussed this with the police officers and got the information. In the over a thousand-page charge sheet submitted, over 500 witnesses have been named. We have got information that the trial of the case is also going on quickly in the court. The professionalism and effort of the investigation team will not be wasted. He said that he is sure that the accused will be punished.

Shailaja teacher congratulates CM

Shailaja Teacher, former minister and MLA of Kerala, congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for defeating the ideology of BJP and RSS, which divided the people on the basis of caste and practised corruption.

All India Farmers’ Movement leader Rakesh Tikayat presided over the event, along with human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, political activist Angela Rangad, multilingual actor Prakash Rai, former Kerala state minister MLA Shailaja Teacher, renowned journalist Supriya Srinathe, Muslim Union leaders Yasin Malpe, former minister Anjaneya presented their thoughts.

Like this: Like Loading...