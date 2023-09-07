The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) a viable alternative to traditional streams of education. – Antony Sajeeth

It is imperative to clear the myths and misconceptions prevalent in the minds of a lot of people about the NIOS stream of qualifying for the Secondary (Xth std) and Senior Secondary (XIIstd).

What necessitated this discussion was a desperate call from a single mother a couple of years ago. She had enrolled her son on a BA program at a College in Bangalore affiliated to the Bangalore North University. After attending college for a month, one day the principal called the student to the office and told him that he could go to the office counter and collect the fees paid and go home as the University had supposedly refused admission as he had done his qualifying XIIth Examination from NIOS. The principal asserted that the university does not recognize NIOS (which was a cover-up). A long story short ultimately it had a happy ending as the student continued to pursue his education in the same college after our intervention and re-educating the Principal and management of the College. This may not be an isolated incident. Many parents encounter similar situations but probably do not know how to respond.

What is NIOS

Established in 1989 by parliamentary legislation, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in India provides recognized qualifications for entry into government services, including the armed forces. The NIOS Board operates on the principle of open tuition concept, which provides students with the opportunity to pursue education without having to attend a full-time school. NIOS is an educational organization that provides flexible learning opportunities. It offers secondary and higher secondary education through a distance learning mode, allowing students to study at their own pace. NIOS aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all. It is on par with the other streams such as the State Boards, ICSE, and CBSE. Its curriculum is recognized both nationally and internationally, making it a viable alternative for students seeking a different path to education.

Why NIOS is currently not popular

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in India operates with a transparent fee structure, directly monitored by the organization itself. This leaves little room for additional revenue generation for traditional educational institutions that might associate with it. As a result, these institutions may be reluctant to partner with NIOS, as they perceive a lack

of return on investment (ROI), and no other substantial grant in aid of any kind is extended to the institutes by the Government. This scenario could contribute to the lower popularity of NIOS, as fewer traditional institutions are willing to promote or engage with this alternative educational pathway.

What ails our current education system

Avoiding any fancy terms to describe the condition of young kids who find it difficult to adapt to our education system, I would just say that each child is unique and has the potential for different capabilities, but our education system expects that we put them into a system with different talents and expect the same output where all of them are expected to come out with the same desired results. This misplaced expectation is the root cause of all disappointment and children finding it extremely difficult to cope with the system of education and “fall behind in studies”. The labelling begins as early as kindergarten. This induces tremendous pressure on the children and parents.

The focus shifts from nurturing individuality to producing the “best” as defined by societal standards. The emphasis on short-term success overshadows the importance of individual identity and uniqueness. The system begins to value group rights over individual rights, leading to a loss of personal responsibility and individuality.

This shift has thus left us with a generation of young people who are often confused and directionless. Their vision is limited by societal expectations and the pressure for instant gratification. If their plans don't work out, they may feel lost and without purpose, sometimes leading to drastic decisions.

Challenges of the present education system:

1. Cost of Education: Education has indeed become an expensive affair. The cost of primary education itself is a significant financial burden for many families and individuals. This can limit access to higher education and contribute to social inequality.

2. Private Players: Private institutions often enter the education sector to provide quality education. However, the need for profitability can sometimes overshadow the initial benevolent intentions, leading to high tuition fees and a focus on profitable courses.

3. Alternative Models: In response to the high cost of traditional education, alternative models like online learning platforms and academies have emerged. These often offer more affordable and flexible learning options. NIOS is one such initiative.

4. Accreditation and Recognition: While these alternative models can provide valuable learning experiences, there is often a challenge with recognition and accreditation. Traditional universities and education authorities may be hesitant to recognize degrees from these platforms, which can limit their value in the job market. It is time to address this issue as a priority.

The NIOS system

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in India provides a valuable alternative to traditional secondary and higher secondary education. However, it may not be as popular due to several reasons:

1. Lack of Awareness: Many people may not be aware of NIOS and the opportunities it offers. This could be due to insufficient marketing or outreach.

2. Perception: There might be a perception that open schooling is not as rigorous or valuable as traditional schooling. This could be due to societal biases towards traditional forms of education.

3. Limited Interaction: Open schooling often involves self-study, which may not appeal to learners who thrive in interactive, social learning environments.

4. Recognition: There might be concerns about the recognition of NIOS qualifications by higher education institutions or employers.

To promote NIOS as a viable stream of education, several steps could be taken:

1. Awareness Campaigns: Conducting campaigns to raise awareness about NIOS and its benefits can help in reaching out to potential learners.

2. Collaborations: Collaborating with other educational institutions and Organizations can help in enhancing the credibility and visibility of NIOS.

3. Enhancing Course Material: Ensuring that the course material is engaging, up-to-date, and aligned with the needs of learners can make NIOS more attractive.

4. Support Services: Providing robust support services, including academic guidance, counselling, and career guidance can help in attracting and retaining learners.

5. Recognition: Working with higher education institutions and employers to ensure the recognition of NIOS qualifications can help in enhancing its appeal.

How NIOS is different from Home Schooling

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and homeschooling both offer flexible learning options, but they differ in structure and recognition. NIOS is an official educational board in India, providing a structured curriculum, examinations, and certifications recognized nationally and internationally. It offers support services like study materials and tutoring. On the other hand, homeschooling is a more informal, personalized approach where learning happens at home, often led by parents or private tutors. The curriculum can be highly customized, but it may lack formal recognition unless aligned with a recognized educational board.

NIOS eligibility

It is clarified that the NIOS system is only a qualifying examination at the 10th and 12th Std equivalent. To be eligible for admission to the Secondary Course in NIOS, a learner must be at least 14 years old as of July 31 for the October-November examination or January 31 for the April-May examination in the year of admission. Additionally, the learner also needs to provide a self-certificate stating that they have studied enough to be able to pursue secondary course education. One of the salient features of NIOS is that any learner who has studied at the secondary level can also seek admission at NIOS either to complete his course or to improve his performance.

To gain admission to the Senior Secondary Course (XII) the applicant should be a minimum of 15 years old and must have passed the secondary course from a recognized board.

