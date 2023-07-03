The Next ‘Mary & Harry’ Jodukere Kambala will be on Kelarai New Road in the outskirts of the City



Mangaluru: For the people in the coastal city of Mangaluru, it is an annual affair. Motorists here dread the arrival of the southwest monsoon as it rains miseries in the form of pothole-riddled roads and waterlogging. Many times rain brings the traffic to a crawl. Bad roads haunt the City during a few rain showers, and it is the same situation year after year. And one such dilapidated and pathetic road is the KELARAI NEW ROAD near Neermarga in the outskirts of Mangaluru which is such a misery 2 October that too on Gandhi Jayanthi, it will be 8 years this road has put a few hundred residents in that vicinity in inconveniences and hardship.

Filled with numerous potholes filled with muddy water during monsoon, and treacherous rocky paths during the rest of the year, this stretch of road adjacent to St Anne School has been a nightmare to motorists and pedestrians using this pathetic road. Years ago, residents reached their homes using the passage through the School compound, but later after the management restricted entry through their compound, a side muddy road was provided, and since then it has been history. There is also a dispute going on in this regard, and it’s a long story!

A visibly frustrated Raghu, a resident who has to travel on this pathetic road speaking to Team Mangalorean said “Every day, I have a harrowing time wading through this water-logged road. It is a nightmare even for pedestrians. Every time a vehicle passes on this road, water is splashed on them. Moreover, water-filled potholes are posing a threat to the safety of motorists, especially when it rains. It has been years since this road is in such a condition, and no authorities of Mangaluru City Corporation nor the area ward corporators have taken any action for the safety of the Kelarai residents in this area”.

” Authorities should take measures to fill the potholes on the stretch before they claim precious lives, Many a time, I have seen students’ uniforms getting dirty while walking to the school or college. Slushy water on the road gets splashed on them whenever a vehicle goes over a pothole. Using good quality tar is the permanent solution for the problem,” says Michael, a 1 year PUC student. Residents also say that not many auto-rickshaw drivers are willing to travel on this treacherous road, fearing danger and also wear and tear of their vehicles. So residents have to get down near the entrance of St Anne school on Kelarai Church road, and then walk through this muddy potholed road.

” With no street lights, travelling on this road is quite scary and dangerous, and God only has to guide and protect those who use this road after dark Nonfunctional streetlights add to the woes of motorists, I met with a minor accident recently, since I could not see a water-filled pothole on the road and I fell into it. Many other motorists fall, get up and carry on while riding their two-wheelers here, but even though complaints have been made to the concerned authorities they have all turned a blind eye. This should have been repaired long ago during summer to prevent accidents, but no one is bothered. MCC is more worried about banning plastic bags to maintain cleanliness. Why is it not taking any steps to repair the roads,” said yet another resident, Francis D’costa.

In the year 2019, peeved over the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and ward members’ apathy towards development in their area, residents of Kelarai layout decided to boycott the corporation election. They had protested openly stating that they were not going to vote in the MCC elections and said that Kelarai Layout falls in the 36th ward which represents former mayor Bhaskar Moily. But their protest and other efforts were all in vain since the pathetic road remains unattended as of today. An elderly man said, “For years we have been demanding better roads and the elected representatives and MCC officials are completely ignoring us. More than fifty families reside in the Kelarai layout and all face difficulties without a proper road to the area. So we collectively decided to boycott this election as the representatives were not giving any importance to our votes. Their negligence shows that they do not need our votes. All our efforts and demands have failed miserably since no one is listening to our woes”.

Hope the MLA Dr Bharath Shetty and Area ward corporator Bhasker Moily come to the rescue of the residents who have been facing hardships for eight years wading through this treacherous road. It is learnt that if everything goes on well as negotiated between the MLA and concerned parties, MLA Bharath Shetty has approved a TDR of Rs 25 lakhs for the land as compensation and if that goes well, an additional Rs 85 lakhs will be sanctioned for rectification/construction of the Kelarai new Road-until then the residents have to keep their fingers crossed till positive results are seen.

Like this: Like Loading...