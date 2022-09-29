The Ocean Pearl, Ujire to be inaugurated on 30 September 2022

Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt. Ltd, whose crown of jewels is already resplendent with three gems in the state of Karnataka namely The Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, The Ocean Pearl, Udupi and The Ocean Pearl Inn, Mangaluru are proud to announce the addition of the 4th jewel to their crown of luxury hotels with the inauguration of their new Hotel in Ujire on 30 September 2022.

Ocean Pearl Hotels belongs to the prestigious JRB Group of Mr Jayaram Banan the doyen of the Hospitality industry with forays into Restaurant Business; Outdoor catering services; Banqueting; Canteen operations etc. The Group’s Sagar Ratna Brand is a chain of Vegetarian Restaurants with more than 150 footprints mostly across the northern states of the country and the NCT of Delhi besides having a presence in the state of Karnataka is internationally reputed and is reckoned as the largest chain of vegetarian restaurants in the country.

Ocean Pearl operates and manages the city’s prestigious TMA Pai International Convention Centre besides The Ocean Resort and Spa, in Hubli. Its Banqueting operations under the brand name of The Ocean Retreat and Ocean Pearl Gardenia both on Chattarpur Mandir Road in New Delhi are renowned as the best banqueters in the National Capital of Delhi.

The newest jewel namely Ocean Pearl, Kashi Palace, Ujire is located near SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Lalitha Nagar in the scenic town of Ujire, which is well known for its religious tourism, especially in Dharmastala. This luxurious Hotel has 34 rooms, including 31 executive rooms, 2 suite rooms, and 1 presidential suite, built over 3 floors.

The services offered comprise:

Pacific- a state-of-the-art Conference Hall with a capacity to accommodate 200 people.

‘Sagar Ratna’ Brand vegetarian restaurant with a 140 seating capacity.

Coral- multi-cuisine non-vegetarian restaurant that seats 50.

A gym which meets the standard and needs of fitness enthusiasts.

The Ocean Pearl, Ujire is owned by Shri Shashidhar Shetty, who hails from Belthangady and is an acknowledged leader in the food services industry with experience and expertise exceeding three decades. He is the MD and Chairman of Shashi Catering Services Pvt. Ltd, which runs Canteens for famous industrial conglomerates spread across 12 states in the country. The Ocean Pearl Hotel Ujire is a joint venture between two Titans in the Hospitality Industry namely Shri Jayaram Banan and Shri Shashidhar Shetty with a combined treasure of experience of more than 75 years.

The Ocean Pearl, Ujire will be inaugurated by Smt. Kashi Shetty, mother of Shri Shashidhar Shetty, on 30 September 2022.

The Ocean Pearl, Ujire is expected to become a new landmark for those visiting Dharmasthala, the abode of Lord Manjunath. It is a humble offering from the JRB Group to the chain’s loyal clientele and the management hopes and is confident of the continued love and affection of the quality-conscious people of the state.

