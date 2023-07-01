The Police Commissioner’s IInd Phone-In Programme will Commence Today from 10am-11am

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain is To have his IInd ‘Phone-In Programme’ Today (Saturday 1 July 2023) from 10 am till 11 am. The Public Can Call 0824-2220801 and 0824-2220830

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain will attend phone calls during the ‘Police Phone-in Programme on Saturday 1 July 2023 from 10 am to 11 am. During the programme, people can call and report civic issues/ traffic issues directly to the Police Commissioner. The First phone-in programme under his initiative was held on 3 June 2023, wherein 25 calls were answered by the top cop, and many issues were rectified soon.

The police phone-in programme was the initiative of the former Police commissioner M Chandrashekar during the year 2016, which went on to complete 100 programmes during his tenure. Later the programme was continued further by police commissioners Sandeep Patil and Dr Harsha. However, the phone-in programme was discontinued post the police firing incident in 2019 in Mangaluru.

Four years later, the present Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain decided to resume the Phone-In programme, to resolve the problems faced by the public, either related to traffic or other civic issues, under the City Police Commissionerate limits.

The public can call 0824-2220801 and 0824-2220830

