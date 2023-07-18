The Pothole that Killed a Youth in Aug 2022 has Reappeared again in Jul 2023 to Kill Many More

The Pothole that Killed a Youth, 20-year-ol Athish in August 2022 has Reappeared again in July 2023 to Kill Many More- the incident occured near Kandittu Cross, Bikarnakatte on NH 73. around 6.45 am. Athish was a resident of Konchady, and an engineering student of St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, lost his life after he hit a pole on the divider, trying to avoid the killer pothole.

Mangaluru: No doubt that the potholes in the City are dangerous to lives, especially for two-wheeler riders, who could get seriously injured or lose lives. And just this morning, Tuesday 18 July a 69-year-old Titus Serrao riding a scooter lost his life after he tried to avoid a pothole on the Panambur-Baikampady NH 66, where a passing lorry struck and killed him.And in spite of motorists losing their lives or severely injuring themselves travelling on these pathetic potholed filled roads, none of the concerned authorities either from NHAI, DK District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation are taking any serious thoughts in repairing these treacherous potholes.

ATHISH- a 20-year-old Engineering Student who lost his life due to potholes

Recalling the accident which took place on 7 August 2022, where a young scooter rider, in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road, rammed his two-wheeler into a road divider and died – the incident took place near Kandettu Cross, Bikarnakatte on NH 73 around 6.45 am. Athish (20), a resident of Konchady, and an engineering student of St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, lost his life after he hit a pole on the divider.after trying to avoid the pothole.

Athish seen in the back (black Shirt) with Final Year Engineering Students of SJEC, Vamanjoor

Above are File Photos of the 7 August 2022 Incident

While Athish was heading home, he didn’t notice the pothole that was before the divider due to rainwater and trying to avoid it, he lost control and hit the divider. His head hit against the iron reflector pole that is installed between the divider, and the seriously injured Aathish was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed on the way. In another incident that took place also in August 2022, a final-year MSc (environmental science) student from Mangalore University met with an accident when riding a two-wheeler, and attempting to avoid a pothole on the Netravati Bridge on National Highway-66, on the way to Mangalore University.

The injured Nishmitha P S, 22, had undergone surgery, and after doctors told her that the plaster will be on for a minimum of two months, and it will require about six months to remove the rod that has been inserted in her hand. In that condition, she was not able to answer the -NET exam, which was scheduled on August 11 and 12. What bad luck for an aspiring student. And just like these two young persons, chances are that many more youth and adults will risk their lives, riding on the pothole-ridden City streets and NHs. But does anyone in the district administration, MCC or NHAI care about the safety and lives of the motorists?

BELOW ARE THE PHOTOS OF THE POTHOLES REAPPEARED AGAIN AT THE SAME SPOT ……

Later the death of engineering graduate Athish on a potholed national highway created social media outrage against the NHAI. Also, Likith Rai, a friend of Aathish, raised his voice during a protest in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation building, accusing the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) of their negligence in fixing the pothole-ridden city roads. Holding a placard in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation, demanding justice for his friend, Rai did his part in love for the friend he lost so dearly. He and several others posted accounts of the accident on their social media handles and condemned NHAI’s inaction.

Meanwhile, Linge Gowda, the project director of NHAI speaking to the media said: “There was no negligence by NHAI. There was a pothole due to heavy rain. On a fateful day, it was raining heavily and the victim was speeding. We have started filling all the potholes.” Gowda’s comments were total crap, trying to cover their negligence. Even though his men filled the potholes that killed a young budding engineer after the accident, a few days later the potholes reappeared at the same spot trying to kill more two-wheeler riders. What shabby work just to fool the public. Filling the potholes with jelly stones or some loose stuff will not serve the purpose for a long time. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to see potholes over and over again.

And a year later, in July 2023 we are seeing the pothole at the same spot, and few days ago it was filled with loose concrete stuff, but lasted only for a day or two- and once again the killer pothole is back again to injure or kill many more two-wheeler riders. Likhit’s fight did not end after his protest near the MCC building. To bring awareness and awaken the concerned authorities, this young Mangaluru-based entrepreneur Likhith Rai with a grief-laden heart had launched a campaign named ‘POTHOLE SE AZADI’ prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on 2 September 2022, where his campaign was clearly aimed at highlighting the apathetic attitude of the civic authorities and local elected representatives for the premier’s benefit. Meanwhile, on social media, citizens had also appealed to PM Modi to travel from Bengaluru to Mangaluru by road, so he can see the pathetic condition of the Shiradi Ghat Road for himself.

ikith speaking to Team Mangalorean had said “The death of my dear friend was due to the negligence of the authorities and yet it was recorded as an accident. Athish had plans to go for higher studies and was working in a company to gain experience, but tragedy struck and killed him. He completed his civil engineering from St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor, recently. The results were days before the accident and he passed all the subjects with very good marks. My friend didn’t die in an accident. He was killed by the authorities responsible for bad roads in Mangaluru. He was a loving son, a helpful friend, a caring brother and a cheerful 20-year-old boy with a lot of dreams. He lost his life in the centre of the city just for not being extremely skilled at missing a deadly pothole in my smart city. I don’t want this to end like any other social media outrage. I lost one of mine today. Next could be one of yours if we remained silent”,

Well said by Likith, and When such fateful accidents take place, the authorities have their own silly reasons to cover up their negligence. But when the rain stops, they claim that they are facing a shortage of tar. The poor condition of the roads is directly responsible for a few accidents daily. We have enough technical knowledge to understand that, if work is undertaken properly, the roads will last longer. It is time that people raise their voices and take these officials into account for their negligence in putting peoples’ lives in jeopardy.

The city crews or NHAI should take quick action to fix the potholes before they get deeper and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes. Let us not lose one or many more lives due to these killer potholes. Period.

