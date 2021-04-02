Spread the love



















THE POWER OF THE CRUCIFIED JESUS

As a Jesuit and moreover as a priest I have certain mysterious experiences which are somewhat riddles for me. One of them is the power of the cross. On Good Friday in Catholic churches there is the veneration of the cross. When the crucifix is kept for veneration, I have seen Catholics who either never or hardly go to church and who are labelled as “prostitutes”, “concubines’, “drunkards”, “drug addicts”, “thieves”, “scoundrels”, “thugs”, ‘murderers”, “bad character”, “mad persons”, etc. faithfully come to church and either they kneel or bend to kiss the crucifix!!! Good Friday is not a day of obligation and yet they never miss this one day to come to church. I really wonder what draws them to the church on Good Friday. The only plausible explanation I could give is they know they are great sinners and yet convinced that the crucified Jesus who died for them and others will forgive them, even when others are not ready to pardon.

Late Khushwant Singh was the editor of “The Illustrated Weekly of India”. In the years 1975 -77 (I do not remember the exact date, month and year) on the occasion of Good Friday, he wrote an article. I do not remember the exact title. In it he wrote on forgiveness, which I paraphrase: if you want to know the meaning of forgiveness look at the crucified Jesus, only he who forgave his enemies from the cross has the right to speak about forgiveness. Khushwant Singh was a self-proclaimed agnostic. He was inclined towards atheism. Such a person truly believed in the power of forgiveness of Jesus. Sounds ridiculous but it is true.

While doing philosophy and theology at Pune I came to know that Christian “prostitutes” not only come to the church on Good Friday to kiss the crucifix but that day they do not entertain even a single customer!!! They observe that day as Holy with fasting and prayer. Due to various circumstances people become victims and prisoners of vices. I have come to the conclusion, “When the crucified Jesus draws the “sinners” to himself and forgives them, who am I to accuse or condemn them?” From the first “Good Friday”, till date the power of forgiveness flows from the cross. I want to be soaked more and more in it and to become more non-judgmental and compassionate towards others. This is my earnest prayer today on Good Friday.