The Power to Music, RD Studio

Mangaluru: In the city of Mangalore a heart of Konkani, tradition, and culture, which is rightly named Kalangan, here is RD Studio situated bringing into play music artists, with a set of bells and whistles only a few studios in the country can offer. A creative space with an amazing proprietor Roshan D’Souza who is excellent at understanding sound and composing it. Roshan has a great skill to understand the acoustics and the equipment. Also, he is immensely talented at creating, composing, mixing, and mastering sounds.

No cost has been spared to make sure that the music artist gets the best experience possible and a visit to RD Studio, will cement what is inevitable, that is the manifestation of music, which pours from the heart and soul of its creator. The design of the studio in itself has the power to evoke only the best out of his or her performance. To the mastery and years of experience, RD studio was finally able to bring to play, a place where fellow musicians rendered something out of the ordinary.

RD Studio covers over fifteen varieties of microphones, ranging from the Neumanns, Akgs, and most importantly the Manley. Music artists can choose from the silky smooth Neumanns tlm103 to the industry standard 414s, or the velvet warm deep rounded sound of the Manley ref cardioid mic, which in itself is a rarity. Even for instruments only the best in class, Neumann 184, Shure KSM 32, just to name a few, are used. The role of a preamp is the most underestimated of all equipment in a studio. An amplification of mic level to line level is no small task and is pivotal to the quality that is rendered out from a studio. The Neve 511 preamplifier, designed by the late Rupert Neve himself, has placed its mark in the industry and is the go-to preamp at RD Studio.

RD Studio, a space that makes a music artist feel comfortable while gearing up to get into their performance zone. The space is infused with positive energy because of Roshan’s humility, professionalism, patience, passionate approach, and respectful way of dealing with people and projects, a space that’s warm and welcoming. Roshan understands the requirements of the singer concerning the final output of the song quite well as he is a singer himself. So that’s a huge advantage. He does a great job, gives his best which is seen very clearly in his work. So there is no thinking twice if you want to record at his studio. Go for it!

