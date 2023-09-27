THE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP ‘INLAND ELORA’ Launched at Mannagudda

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Group, one of Karnataka’s best-known builders, launched its residential building, INLAND ELORA at Matadakani here, on September 27.

The religious head of Radhakrishna Temple Giridhar Bhat performed the Bhoomi Puja. The Parish Priest of Urwa Parish Fr Benjamin Pinto blessed the construction site and Janab Qamil Saqafi performed the Dua. Later, the Film director from Goa Altaf Farooqui and Corporator Sandhya released the brochure of INLAND Elora.

Addressing the gathering Matadakani ward corporator Sandhya said, “Today we have launched the project INLAND Elora at Matadakani, which is an added beauty to the area. INLAND Elora project will bring more beauty to this area. Let this project be completed soon. I wish Siraj and his team at INLAND all the very best”.

Addressing the gathering Bolor ward Corporator Jagadish said, “We need to learn the meaning of unity and humbleness from Siraj. He is my good friend and I attend the launching of all his projects. I wish Siraj all the very best”.

Film director from Goa Altaf Farooqui spoke on the occasion and wished Siraj all the very best for his project. Chairman and Managing Director of the IN-LAND Group Siraj Ahamed thanked everyone for attending the launching ceremony of INLAND Elora at Matadakani.

Ullas, Marketing & Sales Manager and RERA Compliance briefed on the project and said, “INLAND Elora is Located on Matadakani Road, Mannagudda, Mangalore. This beautifully crafted apartment building is designed to evoke a Pride of Ownership in the buyer by providing them with a home that is truly modern and hence best suited to the lifestyle of the new generation. The central location ensures that the resident is not more than a few minutes from the city’s major landmarks such as Mangalore City Corporation, Sharada Vidyala School, MG Road, Gandhi Park and Sri Venkatramana Temple. IN-LAND already has six completed projects in this much-desired residential area and Inland Elora will be another crown jewel for the company in Mannagudda.

The 4-storey compact building is fully vaastu-compliant and has apartments of 3 BHK (1490, 1510 and 1630 sqft) and 2 BHK (1165, 1215 sqft) with superb amenities such as a spacious entrance lobby, 24-hour standby power, CCTV security, gymnasium, children’s play area and dedicated car parking space.

IN-LAND will be offering a special launch price for the first few buyers and this is expected to be a valuable incentive for people choosing Inland Elora. The company has also made tie-ups for home loans at special rates and with concessional facilities with all leading banks to aid the buyer.

Inland Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, 3rd floor,

nland Ornate, Nav Bharat Circle, Mangalore 575 001

Phone: 9972089099, 9880138015

Email: sales@inlandbuilders.net

URL: www.inlandbuilders.net

