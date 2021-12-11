The Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Excise & GST Ms. Ranjana Jha, IRS Visits Mluru

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Excise AND Central Taxes (GST), Bengaluru Zone Ms. Ranjana Jha, IRS, visits Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Principal Chief Commissioner’s interaction with the trade and industry of Coastal Karnataka districts, focusing on the decisions taken in the 45th GST Council meeting The Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST), Bengaluru Zone Ms. Ranjana Jha, IRS, visited Mangaluru on 9 December and Udupi on 10 December.

During her visit, she met and interacted with the taxpayers from various large scale industries, MSME units, exporters, traders and service providers. She also met with the representatives of the trade and industry of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts from various organizations like Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), Kanara Small-Scale Industries Association (KSIA), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – Mangaluru and Udupi chambers etc.

During this interaction, the taxpayers and the representatives of the trade conveyed their gratitude for such outreach programmes that are being organized by the government, in recent times. Many taxpayers felt that this has helped in building the mutual trust between the tax administrators and the taxpayers. They also raised a number of queries pertaining to GST law in general and the decisions taken in the 45th GST council meeting in particular. They also gave several representations to the Principal Chief Commissioner, who assured them that all their representations will be examined and will be taken further to the policy making level, to arrive at a national level solution to the problems faced by the businesses.

During her address to the taxpayers, she also emphasized and explained the taxpayer friendly measures taken in the 45th GST Council Meeting. She spoke about how the tax departments and the taxpayers can work together for the development of the nation as a whole, to reach our goal of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy soon. She also congratulated the Mangalore Central Excise and Central Taxes Commissionerate on achieving, and in fact exceeding the fixed target revenue collection. She also wished the members from the trade and industry, growth and prosperity in the coming days.

The Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Taxes (GST), Mangalore, Imamuddin Ahmad, IRS, was also present during these interaction sessions. In his address, he elucidated the measures taken by the department during the pandemic to aid the taxpayers in getting their businesses back on track. He also mentioned that Mangaluru Commissionerate is an IS 15700:2018 certified commissionerate and is committed to ensure quick grievance redressal and transparency. Ms. Reena Shetty (Additional Commissioner), Sh. Joannes George (Joint Commissioner) and other senior officers were also present.

