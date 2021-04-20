Spread the love



















The Rise of Sports Betting in India

India loves sports. Sporting events such as cricket, wrestling, tennis, and football dominate the country, but there are millions who enjoy a wide array of sports.

Because of the interest in sports, it is not surprising that many have decided to place wagers on these events. Not only sporting events going on in their country but international events as well. With the rise of online casinos and sportsbooks, making a bet on a sporting event in India is easier than ever. List of best-betting sites for India provided by sportsbetting24.in – betting industry experts and veterans shows huge growth of sports betting in India.

However, is the love of sports the only reason why sports betting has become so big in the country? The truth is that it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Legal Options Available

First off, it is important to understand that gambling on sporting events was going on in India for decades. It is only since legalized sports gambling became available that players have turned to these sportsbooks to place wagers. Prior to that, they simply used illegal sportsbooks to place bets.

This was one of the reasons why the government was willing to open the opportunity for people to have legalized sports gambling options. They understood that criminal activity was thriving because of the prohibition against betting on sporting events, and it became a good idea to simply open the doors to license specific sportsbooks to provide the ability for people to place wagers.

Was the Only Game in Town

For about nine months, all the land-based casinos in India were closed down due to the pandemic. This moved a number of players away from these facilities to online casinos to play their favourite casino-style games. Online casinos are available throughout India, allowing people to be able to play.

Sports were initially shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic but began to take to the pitch or field by the end of summer. Because people were already involved with online gambling, it became a natural transition to move to bet on sporting events, and that is exactly what they did.

Sports gambling saw a significant rise in participation, primarily because people had been deprived of them for so long because sports were not going on. Now that is no longer an issue.

Great Options Available

Adding to the rise of sports betting is the fact that there are great options available for people to place wagers within the country. There are more than a dozen sites where players can bet on their favourite sporting events.

These licensed sportsbooks not only provide odds, information, and analysis that can help players to be more successful in placing a wager, but they also offer dozens of different sports, fantastic payouts, and great bonuses. Players can earn instant cash just by registering and making an initial deposit, and this is enticing millions to turn to online sportsbooks to place bets.

There is no doubt that there are additional reasons for all of this. However, this gives you the three most important that have impacted this industry in India. Now that it has become so big, it is only going to increase in size.