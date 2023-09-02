The Ritual Order of the Dedication of a Church and an Altar Published

New Delhi (CCB): The ritual “The Order of the Dedication of a Church and an Altar” was released by His Excellency Most Rev. Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal in a simple and significant function held at the Apostolic Nunciature, New Delhi, on Friday, September 1, 2023. His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, President, CCBI, and the Archbishop of Goa and Daman; Most Rev. Geroge Antonysamy, Vice President, CCBI, and Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore; Most Rev. Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, Secretary General, CCBI, and Archbishop of Delhi; Msgr. Kevin Justin Kimtis; Msgr. Alberto Napolitano and Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI, were present. The new ritual will replace the previous publications currently in use.

The CCBI canonically approved this English translation of Ordo Dedicationis Ecclesiæ et Altaris in its 27th Plenary Session held from 3rd to 9th February 2015; it was subsequently confirmed by the Apostolic See through the Decree of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments on 9th November 2017 for use in India.

This Ritual, featuring an updated English translation, invokes God’s blessing on the physical places that will be committed to Him for worship and celebration of the divine mysteries. Each chapter for blessing or dedication begins with an introduction that provides useful recommendations for Bishops, Priests, and Deacons in performing these solemn liturgical rites. This volume includes, in addition to chapters on blessing and dedication, The Order of Laying a Foundation Stone or the Commencement of Work on the Building of a Church and The Order of Blessing a Chalice and a Paten.

Like this: Like Loading...