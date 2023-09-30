The Rs 8 Crore Rejuvenated Kavoor Lake Inaugurated in March 2023 in Shambles & Filthy Again!

The Rs 8 Crore Rejuvenated Kavoor Lake Inaugurated on 21 March 2023 is in Shambles and filthy Again- The Lake water mixed with drainage water has gone stagnant, and has become a breeding place for mosquitoes, posing a risk of spreading Malaria and Dengue diseases.

Mangaluru: Here is yet another example among many other projects completed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) which is in shambles, filthy and Pathetic. And we are talking about the rejuvenated KAVOOR LAKE which was inaugurated on 21 March 29023, and less than six months is in shambles, filthy and pathetic. What a waste of taxpayers money. The rejuvenation work of Kavoor Lake, one of the historic and largest freshwater bodies in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, after completion with the expansive lakefront wore a completely fresh look in March 2023. Not any more, as of today, it is seen in bad condition. A source of water for agricultural activities and drinking water for the residents of surrounding areas, the lake spreading across 8.32 acres gradually became a cesspool with the inflow of sewage and other waste, like any other water body in urban areas.

Later, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) took up the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, which involved cutting sewage inflow into the lake, dredging the lake bed, strengthening the bunds and other works. Before the rejuvenation work, many sewage lines as well as individual residential discharges were opening into the lake as the surrounding area was developed into a residential hub. The worst thing was a main sewage line, commissioned under the Amruth 1 project, passing through the lake bed. The Smart City had to plug all the sewage inlets besides shifting the sewage line from the lake bed. About three piggeries in the vicinity were letting out their wastewater into the lake, which was stopped.

PHOTOS OF THE REJUVENATED KAVOOR LAKE TAKEN IN MARCH 2023

Loads of trash, including plastic and other waste, were removed while desilting the lake. MSCL had also developed two Kalyanis (small ponds) within the lake, one for the Avabhrita Snana of Mahalingeshwara and another, converting an existing well inside the lake. An 800 m-long interlock-paved walking path on the lake bund was a welcome relief for thousands of residents of the area who did not have a proper breathing space. Besides the walking path, protection grills, small garden places, lighting and seating arrangements and other works were added. After the completion of work, residents heaved a sigh of relief as their years of fighting for the rejuvenation of the lake had borne fruit.

However, within six months after the rejuvenated Kavoor Lake was opened to the public, it is sad to see it in such a pathetic and disgraceful condition. Even the nearby residents are facing the brunt of it, with mosquitoes breeding in the stagnant lake water, also filled with garbage, thereby posing the danger of spreading diseases like Malaria and Dengue. Following the rejuvenation of Gujjerekere Lake, the rejuvenation of Kavoor Lake was Mangaluru Smart City Ltd’s (MSCL’s) second lake development project, where the work had begun in 2020, but saw a setback due to the pandemic and other issues, including encroachments, following which experts’ advice was taken, and the lake development committee of the state government also visited the lake.

The improvement and upgradation of the lake were taken up as a part of the rainwater harvesting initiative. The purpose was to improve the socio-cultural value of the surrounding area and redevelop the same as a recreational area. Some of the works taken up include a continuous walking and jogging track of 827 m, modernisation and upgrade of the existing sluice gate at the outlet, seating and the recreational area created, and chain link fence erected to define the lake periphery, and also on the inner periphery, for safety. A four-wheeler and two-wheeler parking area was also developed. The lake which was attracting migratory birds, where at least 300 species of birds had started visiting the lake, had become a bird watcher’s delight, but as of now, you can hardly see any birds in and around the lake.

The Kavoor Lake is in shambles again after getting spruced up around six months ago. The lake was given a fresh lease of life after garbage was removed from the ecologically important waterbody. However, six months later, the lake sports a dirty look with garbage dumped all around. Now it is back to square one. All the good work done has gone to waste. The lake is now in a pathetic condition. People dump waste and dirty the water.

A senior citizen residing very close to Kavoor Lake said, “Even though the Lake has stunning looks from the outside from within, it is again being filled with slush. The sewage continues to enter the lake. While the water looked fresh immediately after it was drained out and freshwater accumulated, one could see sewage sediments present, which we all regret to say. MSCL has not executed the work entirely and properly. But with the slush seen again gathering in the Lake, citizens are upset that even MSCL or MCC did not plan well before renovation and also have maintenance people to look after the Lake, from getting polluted.

As I had mentioned in my last article published on 21 March 2023 (Ref:https://www.mangalorean.com/rejuvenated-kavoor-kere-lake-for-rs-8-crore-to-be-inaugurated-on-21-march/)- ” On a final note, as of now, the rejuvenated Kavoor Lake looks excellent with the facilities needed by the public for leisure pleasure and exercise, but hopefully, it won’t be dilapidated in a few months due to lack of maintenance, like we have seen or seen some of the projects, including parks, etc launched recently landing into a total disaster. Hope it won’t be the case with the Kavoor Lake, but you never know- just keep your fingers crossed!”. And here, we are seeing the result just within six months after the inauguration of the Rs 8 crore rejuvenated KAVOOR LAKE!

