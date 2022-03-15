The Seven Day Annual Camp 2022 of NSS Unit of St Aloysius College Concludes

Mangaluru: Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”the seven day Annual Camp 2022 of NSS unit of St Aloysius college(Autonomous ), Mangaluru which commenced on 05th March 2022,Saturday at St Joseph Higher Primary h School, Fajir in the outskirts of Mangaluru ended on 11 March 2022.

The Headmistress of St. Joseph Higher Primary school inaugurated the camp by lighting the lamp .Rev Sr Inet D’Souza, H.M St Joseph Higher Primary School, Fajir gave the inaugural address, described her experiences and lighted up the minds of the volunteers with the true spirits of being an NSS volunteer. Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ , the Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru unveiled the Darpan (reflection of the previous NSS camp 2019) and gave a short message motivating the volunteers to give their best during the camp days. Chief guests of the day, Shrikant (PDO Grama Panchayat Fajir) and J.C Kamalaksha D Shettyghar, (President J. C. I, Mangalajyothi, Konaje) addressed the gathering. Mrs. Mary Fernandes(President, Grama Panchayat,Mr Bharathraj Shetty (Member, Grama Panchayath, Fajir), Richard D’Souza( Vice president, Parish Council Fajir), Victor Montero (Secretary, Parish Council Fajir), Jayson D’souza( President ICYM, Fajir) were the other dignitaries who were present for the inaugural ceremony.

The NSS officers then described the rules and regulations of the camp,were divided into groups and made familiar with the schedules. Each group was allotted one duty for one day, i.e Shramadhan Duty, Kitchen Duty, Cleaning Duty, Cultural and Darpana Duty, Flag and Educational Session Duty. The second day of the camp (06-03-2022) began with the flag hoisting ceremony at about 6 am . Sr Inet D’souza, Headmistress of St Joseph Higher Primary School, Fajir hoisted the flag and delivered her blessings and prayers for the successful conduction of the camp. For the daily educational session the volunteers visited the beautiful farmhouse of C. A Maxim Fernandez who is a popular agriculturist and organic fertilizer manufacturer of Fajir. He took up an interactive session and explained different types of farming techniques, vermicomposting,recycling of resources, farming machines and encouraged us to follow the same. The first cultural evening of the camp started at 06.30 pm on the same day and was presided over by Mr. Vincent D’souza.The theme for the day was NSS ka talent and Volunteers based on their groups presented a variety of performances and many villagers came to witness the cultural events.

On the following day(07-03-2022) i.e the third day of the camp, NSS flag was hoisted at 06.00 am by Roshan D’Souza ( Principal, St Aloysius College, ITI Mangaluru).The educational session was taken up by PSI Mallikarjuna on Drug Awareness. He explained different types of drugs,the ill effects of using drugs, how it influences and affects the youth, the natural tendencies of adolescents to lineate towards drugs and the safety measures to remain safe from drugs.The cultural programmes began at 06.30 pm, and was presided over by K Ravindra Rai ( Rtd H.M Ramakrishna Highschool, Harekala ). Volunteers performed different programs on the theme Patriotism.

The fourth day of the camp was on 08-03-2022,the flag hoisting was done by Shekhar Beejaguri, Member, Grama Panchayath, Fajir. For the educational session students of primary school were taught action songs and papercrafts by the volunteers which the children learned with great enthusiasm. Later in the afternoon, the group visited Padmashree Award winner Harekala Ajjabba’s house whose life story of becoming a so great man from an orange seller inspired the volunteers and taught them to aim high and not to set their limits to anything in life.The culturals for the day was a groupwise competition to present any 15 minute long program based on Women’s day and another programme on the theme ‘what if’. The cultural events for the day was presided over by Ms. Prathibha Salian winner of Mrs. India Finesse 2021 award.She spoke about women empowerment and her journey and said that gender is never a limit to any goal and all that matters is the will of your heart.

The fifth day of the camp i e 09-03-2022, began with the flag hoisting ceremony at 6 am. The flag was hoisted by NSS officer Ms. Carrel Perriera.In the afternoon, the Volunteers went for a trekking at Dvendha Betta. The volunteers sang and danced and were extremely in joy.The cultural events began at 6 pm and the chief guest for the day was Franky Fernandez , J. C. I Mangalagangothri, Konaje. He expressed his joy in having been able to come for the event and praised the discipline of the Volunteers.

On 10th March 2022, the sixth day of the camp the flag was hoisted by Dr. Prashant Naik who is a Member of JCI Mangala gangothri Konaje and professor at Mangalore University. He described his experiences and motivated the volunteers to do the perfect service. The educational session for the day was taken up by Ms. J.C Jayalakshmi,Kannada teacher At Kalarakodi govt school Bantwal. She gave an excellent session on leadership qualities and engaged the volunteers in different interactive activities. The culturals for the day was presided over by Srikanth,Panchayath P.D.O, Grama Panchayath Fajir.The volunteers performed various dances, songs, dramas, yakshaganas and was the best ever. The day ended with the Shibhira Jyothi, where the NSS family lighted the lamps in unison as patriotic songs were sung alongside marking the ending of the seven day NSS Annual camp 2022.

The seven day Annual Camp 2021-22 of NSS unit of St Aloysius college(Autonomous ), Mangaluru was concluded on 11th March 2022, Friday at St Joseph Higher Primary School, Fajir. The Valedictory ceremony began at 10.30 am. The valedictory Address was given by Anand K Asaigoli, Rtd Principal of Madani College, Mangaluru. Rev Dr. Praveen Martis SJ Principal, St Aloysius College ( Autonomous) Mangaluru, Dr. Alwyn Dsa, Registrar,St Aloysius College ( Autonomous) Mangaluru, Rev Fr. Anil Joel D'Souza, Correspondent, St. JosephHigher Primary school, Fajir, Rev Sr. Enet D’Souza, Headmistress, St. Joseph Higher Primary school, Fajir, Ms Florine D’Souza, Member, Grama Panchayat, Fajir, Richard D’Souza, Vice president, Parish Council, Our Lady of Mercy Church, Fajir, John Saldana,School Committee Member, St Joseph Higher Primary school, Fajir were present for the valedictory program.

Anand K Asaigoli, Rtd Principal of Madani College , Mangaluru gave the valedictory address, described his experiences and lighted up the minds of the volunteers with the true spirit of being an NSS Volunteer. Rev Dr Praveen Martis S J, Principal St Aloysius College , Mangaluru gave a short message congratulating the volunteers for giving their best during the camp days. NSS Officer Ms. Carrel Perierra proposed the vote of thanks for the day. The NSS Volunteers were awarded with best NSS Camper awards and various other individual talents awards during the program. The valedictory Programme was meticulously hoisted by Vaishak.

Report submitted by Ms. Carrel Sharel Pereira-the Lecturer in Economics (SAC)