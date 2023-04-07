The ‘Smart City’ Mangaluru has now turned into a City of TRAFFIC SIGNS!

Mangaluru: Ever since the new Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain took over the post from outgoing top cop N Shashi Kumar, he has been concentrating to curb the traffic chaos in Mangaluru which has been hectic and creating lots of inconveniences for pedestrians and motorists. To bring awareness among pedestrians and motorists, the traffic police department under the guidance of the police commissioner has put up various TRAFFIC SIGNS, to control the traffic chaos in the City which has been haunting commuters for a long time.

Synchronizing traffic signals, implementing new traffic systems, and regulating heavy vehicles, among others for the smooth flow of traffic in the City, Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain has come up with various plans for the city. Having put more traffic cops on the City streets to manage the traffic flow, the Top Cop has been receiving praise on social media for his handling of the traffic situation in the city. There have been multiple anecdotal reports of a reduction in commute time in several parts of Mangaluru. His idea of deputing more traffic cops to be alert and active on the streets will work as they can take quick decisions and ensure the free flow of traffic when they are on the streets.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

The Top Cop’s priority has been to regulate traffic. The traffic police are on the roads now, particularly during peak hours, which is nice to note. Some of the obstacles like wrong parking, and buses not stopping at designated bus stops, among others have been cracked down by the traffic police now to ensure a smooth ride for motorists and office-goers. When these initiatives are being implemented, traffic congestion has automatically come down. Even though the motorists have to bear with a little pain for the time being as the traffic systems are upgraded, very soon motorists will be used to it, except for ignorant motorists who are always in a hurry and try to break the traffic laws. But if you look at the result, it will be good. Police have installed various sign boards to divert the traffic. More traffic cops have been deployed to manage the traffic, especially during peak hours.

Monitoring the traffic situation in the City, after taking up the post Kuldeep Jain has come up with many ideas for an easier flow of traffic. Following close on its heels, after he changed the traffic system near Hampankatta Junction, where in the beginning the motorists didn’t like it, but now they are used to it, the traffic system implemented at the Kankanady Circle is looking at both sides, good and bad. While many motorists are praising the new system, a few are against it, since it takes a longer time to commute to reach their destinations, especially during peak hours.

The new traffic system where the City buses are now operating from the service bus stand near State Bank is going on smoothly, and many have complimented the police commissioner and the traffic police for a plan well done. In addition, the police department is also planning to shift a few buses stops from junctions. Kuldeep Kumar Jain said in a tweet, “Buses are stopping at the important junctions which causes congestion. Have put informatory banners for not allowing them to stop at junctions. Request fellow Mangalureans to please abide. This will help in reducing congestion. Also, few bus stops would be shifted from junctions.”

AFTER TWO DEATHS, AND TWO ROAD HUMPS BEING INSTALLED RECENTLY, NOW TRAFFIC SIGNS RESTRICTING BUSES NOT TO STOP NEAR BENDOORWELL JUNCTION HAVE BEEN POSTED

In a new move by the traffic police, quite a few signs have been posted near certain congested junctions, directing buses not to stop at the present places, instead stop a little further at a convenient spot, for a smooth flow of traffic avoiding traffic jams and accidents. Among such junctions where traffic signs have been posted is Bendoowell junction, urging buses not to stop at the earlier stops, but to go further and pick up and alight passengers, near the Karavali Junction, after the recent two deaths recently at the said junction.

These banners with the necessary information have been put up by Kadri East police at certain junctions where there have been traffic issues and accidents, and also to avoid traffic jams. It is learnt that the police department is also planning to shift a few buses stops from junctions. In his tweet, police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said, ” “Buses are stopping at the important junctions which causes congestion. Have put informatory banners for not allowing them to stop at junctions. Request fellow Mangalureans to please abide. This will help in reducing congestion. Also, few bus stops would be shifted from junctions.”

