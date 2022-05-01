The Smile Rally

A public awareness initiative of the Indian Orthodontic Society about the dangers of Direct-to-Consumer aligners.

The Indian orthodontic society (IOS) is the national association of orthodontic specialists with around 10,000 members.

The goals of the society were and remain till today,

1. To popularise and promote the study of Orthodontics in India.

2. To popularise and spread the practice of Orthodontics in India.

3. To educate the Indian public about the importance of Orthodontics.

4. To promote and safeguard the interests of the Orthodontists in India.

5. To carry out research and promote orthodontics through setting up charity/subsidised clinic (s) for the Indian population.

The Mangalore Orthodontic study group is a branch of the IOS. It is a group of Orthodontists in the Mangalore region dedicated to Excellence, Professionalism, and continuing education in the Orthodontic arena. MOSG was Founded on the 16th of November 2007 with a focus on offering a range of opportunities including seminars, lectures, hands-on training courses, and other regional professional gatherings.

The Smile Rally is a nationwide social initiative of the IOS to bring awareness to the public about Orthodontics and especially counter the threat to public dental health posed by Direct to consumer aligner companies(details attached).

It is being initiated in Mangalore and the IOS flag will make its way across India. There will be awareness campaigns throughout its journey in 30 cities across India. 2500 Orthodontists from across India have gathered for the launch.

Dr Shrikrishna Chalasani- President IOS, Dr Sridevi Padmanabhan – Hon. Secretary, IOS, Dr Sarabjeet Singh – Vice president IOS, Dr Gnana Shanmugham- Jt. Secretary IOS, Dr Gaurav Gupta, Convener, IOS Smile Rally, Dr Digvijay Patil, Chairman, IOS public awareness committee will head the pan India initiative.

The conveners of MOSG Dr Nandhish Shetty Dr Arjun Nayak, Dr Ashith M. V. And IOS EC member Dr Siddarth Shetty are taking the lead in Mangalore.

The Mangalore orthodontic study group will conduct a week-long campaign in Mangalore and neighbouring areas.

Tentative schedule for awareness week in Mangalore

30.04.22 Saturday – Flagging off the smile Rally at AJ Institute of Dental Sciences by IOS President. A convoy of cars will leave for the press club and have a press meet with the media.

02.05.22 Monday – A public awareness poster making competition by dental students will be conducted and results will be announced with cash prizes for the participants. Organized by Yenepoya Dental college.

03.05.22 Tuesday – Radio interview on local FM station outlining the dangers of Direct to consumer aligners.

04.05.22 Wednesday – Street play at Suratkal outlining the dangers of Direct to consumer aligners organized by Srinivas dental college.

05.05.22 Thursday. Sharing awareness material outlining the dangers of Direct to consumer aligners with Rotary, Lions and BNI clubs. Placing awareness posters in pediatric and ENT clinics.

06.05.22 Friday – Beach cleaning program at Sasihitlu beach as a social initiative by orthodontists to combat pollution. Being organized by AB Shetty Institute of Dental Sciences.

07.05.22 Saturday – School up-gradation program at Uppinangady, followed by awareness program about dangers direct to consumer aligners. Organized by Manipal College of Dental Sciences.

DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ALIGNERS – A Threat to the Public’s Dental Health

Aligners are a device that has been used by Orthodontists to treat irregular teeth and other tooth position problems since the early 2000s. They are clear plastic trays that are manufactured to fit snugly on the teeth. They are programmed to bring about tooth movements that the orthodontist desires.

Aligners previously were delivered by domain experts – ORTHODONTISTS who underwent a 3-year specialist training program after a basic five-year dental training. This enabled them to diagnose and treat MALOCCLUSION – the problem of tooth position. They treated cases to high standards and prioritized gum health and joint health in the process.

Now we have the spurt of companies that promise to deliver aligners to the patient’s home and bypass the orthodontist. Let us refer to them as D2C aligners. This poses a grave threat to the dental health of these patients.

The two main reasons are as follows:

REASON 1 – CAVALIER DIAGNOSIS AND PLANNING

The diagnosis of a case that requires orthodontics must be very personalized and accurate. Aligner companies outsource diagnosis and record collection – sometimes they even advise patients to take their own moulds or IMPRESSIONS (specialized procedure which requires training and practice to be accurate and is done only by dentists).

The diagnosis is of the assembly line variety and trivializes attention to dental health and precision in evaluating the problem that orthodontists value.

A wrong diagnosis can result in shoddy outcomes that might result in poor dental fit (OCCLUSION) of the teeth.

While the patients might be happy in the short term with the outcome, unknown to them a poorly designed D2C aligner might compromise their DENTAL OCCLUSION leaving them prone to jaw joint issues in the future.

The companies have non-disclosure agreements that do not allow patients to complain if they are unhappy with the treatment. That is where the problem is: D2C aligners are marketed by CORPORATES who prioritize profits as opposed to an ORTHODONTIST who values his reputation and the treatment outcome for his patients.

REASON 2 – LIMITATIONS OF ALIGNERS NEVER ADDRESSED

Corporates always paint a rosy picture in the pursuit of profits and customer numbers. They never inform a patient that an aligner has some drawbacks and CERTAIN MALOCCLUSIONS REQUIRE TRADITIONAL FIXED APPLIANCES OR BRACES.



Poorly designed aligner Pain

An aligner has limitations which might not permit its use in all cases. In case you have severe malocclusion, your orthodontist might advise Traditional FIXED ORTHODONTICS or braces.

ALIGNER COMPANIES PAINT BRACES as a primitive painful device. This is far from the truth – fixed appliances use extremely sophisticated and advanced materials, and it still happens to the GOLD STANDARD as far as control and precision in tooth movement are concerned.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the D2C aligner companies are profit-driven. No one says that profit is bad. But the way profits are generated with a very cavalier approach to diagnosis and treatment planning is disturbing.

These appliances are being positioned as A REPLACEMENT FOR HIGH-QUALITY PERSONALIZED ORTHODONTICS. This is misinformation to the trusting masses. A one-size-fits-all approach is a SUREFIRE RECIPE FOR COSTLY RETREATMENT in many which will strain the finances of trusting patients.



Traditional fixed appliance (Braces)

A holistic approach that an orthodontist employs with in-depth analysis of the problem using multiple diagnostic inputs, his versatility in appliance selection and THE EXPERT USE OF APPLIANCES WHETHER HIGH-QUALITY ALIGNERS OR HIGH-QUALITY FIXED APPLIANCES to treat cases to world-class standards is what this country must aspire for.