The Spirit of Christmas Unleashed at Father Muller Charitable Institution Christmas Celebration

Mangaluru: Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. And locally, one healthcare institution that celebrates Christmas in grandeur and glitz is Father Muller Charitable Institutions, with the existence of nearly 142 years, with the motto “HEAL & COMFORT”. For two years the Christmas celebrations were muted and within the four walls of the campus. This year the Christmas celebrations at Father Muller threw its doors open once again for its employees and the public to share in the festivities of Christmas.

Christmas is a festival of hope and love. It’s a celebration commemorating the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ and the presence of God’s generosity and mercy in our midst. The true meaning of Christmas is love. John 3:16-17 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” The true meaning of Christmas is the celebration of this incredible act of love. The festivity of the Christmas season 2022 was ushered into the Father Muller Charitable Institutions by a glorious and meaningful Christmas celebration on Saturday, 17 December 2022 in the open-air area near the entrance of the hospital. This Christmas too the Director FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho envisaged a gathering to bring in hope and smiles.

The event with Christmas carols and lights welcomed Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Sister Vishweshwari, Incharge, Brahma Kumaris, Mangaluru, who with her simplistic demeanour and ear-to-ear smile blessed the gathering with her presence. She has been a voice of harmony and peace in the quest to help people in spiritual and mental distress through the organization she represents. The prayer song was sung by the students of the Father Muller School and College of Nursing followed by the welcome by the Administrator of Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta. His welcome embraced everyone and also put a light on the life of the chief guest.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions Calendar 2022, and Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division Calendar 2022 were released on the occasion by the dignitaries with flares and uniqueness. The celebration commenced by invoking the blessings of the Almighty with a euphonious prayer song rendered by Father Muller College of Nursing and School of Nursing students. The cutting of the Christmas Cake and spreading of the sweetness of the season through cakes was done. The Christmas message by the chief guest of self-realisation and self-consciousness made the gathered realise the true answer to the question ‘Who are you?’. She conducted a short self-emissive yoga session making a point to put in ONE GOD’S CHILDREN’. Her message was clear: the Birth of Christ as the Saviour is reflected in all texts and thus all are God’s children.

Director FMCI focused on the true essence of Christmas to be celebrated with love and compassion. The vileness, hatred, spitefulness and inhumane behaviour have increased. We should make it a point to be for others and be a part of a cultured, civilized world. Then automatically the true meaning of peace that Christmas envisages will come true.

“The true meaning of the Christmas season is in sharing and caring for everyone as themselves. He reminded everyone about the merriment and spirit of Christmas, but the real message of Christmas is Togetherness, Sharing, and Caring/Giving” added Fr Coelho.

“The spirit of Christmas is in ‘togetherness,’ ‘sharing and caring. In my opinion, this spirit is more relevant in healthcare than in any other service sector. Let this be a real message for this Christmas and New year 2023, Patient expectations in health care continue to increase day by day, which needs to be managed adequately to improve outcomes. Understanding patients’ expectations can enhance their satisfaction level. A satisfied patient will tell five more people, but a dissatisfied one will tell another 25 people. Word of mouth becomes an important medium to convey the message” added Fr Coelho.

Dance by students of FMHMC&H, a skit by FMCON, a dance staff of Father Muller Hospital Thumbay, a skit by fiction students, dance by the faculty and students of the Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay fmnct students, a mime by FMMCH staff, dance by FMC (SP. & HG.) students, lucky draws, prize distribution were all part of the gifted itineraries for the public through the creative and festive spirit of the Institutions.

The Vote of thanks was delivered by Ms Renita Lasrado, ANS, Nursing services. Christmas carols & arrival of Santa Claus organised by Father Muller Medical College & physiotherapy & FMCOAHS students were enthralling. The programme ended concerning the Mullerian Family by singing the Institutional Anthem. Over 2000 cakes were distributed to all gathered for the event. Ms Reena Wilson and Ms Shirley Priya of the Father Muller College of Nursing compered the programme. The programme was managed by Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais and Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrators at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

In conclusion, everyone was sent back with the message to experience and recognize God in each other by reaching out to one in need. The gathering was filled with delight and exuberance as an array of soul-soothing angelic carols in diverse languages were presented by the students of Father Muller Medical College, staff of Medical college hospital and students of Homoeopathic Medical College. The Arrival of Santa Clause created a magical and jubilant ambience enhancing the merriment and cheerfulness of the festive season. The celebration concluded with the Institution Anthem. Ho..ho..ho Happy Christmas well in advance!