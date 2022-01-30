The Third T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind to be held in India



Bengaluru: World Blind Cricket Ltd reaffirms the hosting rights of the Third T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind to Cricket Association for the Blind in India, the Sports arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The 23rd Annual General Meeting of World Blind Cricket Ltd was held today on January 29, 2022 virtually and representatives from 10 member countries took part in the 5-hour long meeting. Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Cricket Association for the Blind in India hosted the meeting and Mr Raymond Moxly General Secretary of WBC moderated the meeting. Mr Syed Sulthan Shah, President of World Blind Cricket Ltd welcomed the delegates from the member countries and appreciated the work done by them in promoting Blind Cricket. Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, President CABI, presented the report of India consisting of the domestic and International events which were held during 2021 – 22. The other member countries also presented their annual activity report to the delegates.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India(CABI) was reaffirmed by the committee to host the Third T20 World Cup for the Blind in multi cities across India in the month of November 2022. Cricket Association for the Blind in India expects all the 10 member countries to participate as was done earlier in the second T20 World Cup. The third T20 world cup will witness a total of 48 matches which will be played across India with the Round Robin League cum Knock Out basis.

CABI confirmed that Indian Men and Women Blind Cricket teams will participate in the World Blind Games , where Cricket is added for the first time. It is being organized by International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) which will be held from 18th to 27th of August 2023 at Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Annual General meeting included discussions on promotion of Blind Cricket across the Globe, Challenges and the way forward to provide equal opportunities to blind Cricketers.