The way People Cross the Road Seems Like ‘ZEBRA CROSSINGS’ are Meant only for ZEBRAS?

Efforts by certain organisations, the Traffic Police and the students of various educational institutions coming together in surveying Mangaluru traffic are timely and welcome. The periodical study is necessary and will help plan for future changes as a consequence of the growth of the city and the increasing human and vehicular population. However, seldom do we give thought to the mess that undisciplined conduct of vehicle drivers/riders causes to traffic. This facet too should be borne in mind while finding solutions to improve traffic conditions for now and the future. There is a visible decline in discipline and respect for laid down rules among road users. Lane discipline, complying with the traffic light rule, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing a helmet and seat belt etc., violations are on the increase.

People are in a big hurry. They nudge, squeeze through narrow spaces, and climb on the footpath just to get ahead. They risk not only their lives but that of others too. At road intersections, priority is given to the vehicle on the driver’s right. This aspect of the law is almost non-existent today. Aggressive behaviour and defiance of the law too are increasing. Basic courtesies and dignified conduct are on the wane. Zebra crossings have lost their significance and one cannot cross the street without the fear of being run over by a speeding vehicle. Minor lapses become the cause for arguments and abusive verbal exchanges in the middle of the street bringing traffic to a halt. Imposing fines or increasing the quantum of fines is proving to be an ineffective deterrent. The young seem to have deep pockets and part with a five hundred rupee denomination or more without a second thought.

Now a few new Zebra Crossings have been marked near Kankanady Junction and around that area, but you can hardly see anyone using them, because the commuters are used to crossing the road, wherever they feel like. But the funny thing is that a few of these Zebra Crossings have been done unscientifically, few obstacles are blocking them, like barricades, Electric poles, Stones/Bricks etc- so how can people use such zebra crossings? (The pictures in this report will give a clear explanation) . Despite these zebra crossings, people are in such a hurry, they skip walking on the zebra Crossing, instead jumping the road median etc, to get to the other side of the road. So what is the use of spending money on Zebra Crossings, when people abuse them?

Traffic out there in the City is chaotic, and motorists are rude, reckless and careless to pedestrians. They don’t give way to anyone in anything in life. Why just motorists against pedestrians on the road? If we do not know each other, we are the most uncivil people. We try to push others into a queue. One motorist tries to outsmart the other motorists. If the red light turns green the car behind me will immediately honk once and then swerve right to overtake me. If I try to give him the way by moving a little to the left I will find a two-wheeler zooming from the left. We are always insecure that someone else will take away whatever little is coming our way. Have you noticed how motorists behave at the toll gate queue on highways or a traffic signal light? This perhaps happens in a country, including a city like Mangaluru that is perpetually short of everything. We have to fight for every little thing in life, including road space, which makes us insecure.

And even though car drivers generally follow the traffic signals, pedestrians don’t. Most do not have a clue that the red or green signal is meant for them. Pedestrians generally exhibit the urge to jump down from the median on the road as soon as they spot an oncoming vehicle. I often see people trying to cross in a hurry just as the signal turns green. I once saw a young mom busy talking on the phone right in the centre of a busy intersection as cars zoomed past and her young toddler trying to cross on his own. Boy, that scared me so much! And that was near Kankanady Circle, just yesterday!

I believe a time has come to take more decisive measures. The priority of the Police cannot be only on implementing the helmet and seat belt rule. Vehicles of offenders should be seized and detained for twenty-four hours or more in addition to hefty fines. The inconvenience caused discourages violations and repetition of it. CCTV cameras should be used more extensively to monitor traffic violations. Police should invite the public to capture photos of wrongdoers on their phones and send them to the Police for necessary follow-up action.

In the case of young offenders, schools and colleges should be informed of the offences of their students and a letter from the Principal should be insisted upon to have the vehicle released. Needless to say, educational institutions starting at the school level should impart lessons in good behaviour and compliance with the law. Even more important, parents too need to discipline their children and regulate the money given to them. All these measures may prove to be difficult, to begin with, but they surely will be rewarding in the long run. For this initiative to succeed, it has to become a citizen’s movement and not that of the Police alone.

The traffic police under the direction of our new police commissioner Kuldeep R Jain are doing a great job these days, but having Zebra Crossings and pedestrians not making use of them, the police or other authorities should interfere and educate them or warn them so that ZEBRA CROSSING will be useful and not abused by people, as it has been going on in the past, happening now and will continue in future. This is India- this is Mangaluru/Kudla, I guess!

