The World Konkani Centre to Support Amrutha Joshi, Asia’s Youngest Solo Rider

Mangaluru: The World Konkani Centre, a Non Profit organisation promoting Konkani Language, Culture and People signed an MOU with Amrutha Joshi, Asia’s Youngest Solo Rider in support of her advanced training in motorsport. The Vishwa Konkani Special Scholarship Award amounting Rs. 3.6 Lakhs will cover the cost of Amrutha’s advanced training in Dirt Rally and Circuit Racing for one year.

Amrutha Joshi, a 23-year young woman belonging to a Konkani speaking family and hailing from Kumbla, in Kerala, recently accomplished an impressive feat by completing a solo bike ride spanning over 23,000 km across India and neighbouring countries, bringing attention to issues such as women’s safety, environmental conservation, and road safety. Her name has been inscribed in Asia Book of Records and Indian Book of Records as youngest solo rider. She is an inspiration to young people across the country, and the World Konkani Centre recognizes her incredible achievement.

The MOU between the World Konkani Centre and Amrutha Joshi was signed today, March 2, 2023, at the World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru. The scholarship will cover the cost of Amrutha’s training in Dirt Rally and Circuit Racing, which will equip her with the skills and knowledge needed to compete at the highest levels of motorsports. With this support, Amrutha will be able to continue her journey as a rider and pursue her dream of becoming a professional racer.

“We are thrilled to have signed this MOU with Amrutha Joshi,” said Nandagopal Shenoy, the President of the World Konkani Centre. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting young people who are making a difference in the world. We believe that Amrutha is a remarkable individual with great potential, and we are honored to support her as she takes the next step in her career.”

“I am grateful to the World Konkani Centre for their support and encouragement,” said Amrutha Joshi. “This scholarship will help me improve my skills as a rider and bring me closer to achieving my goals. Being a proud Konkani, I hope to continue inspiring young people across the country to pursue their dreams and never give up.”

The World Konkani Centre is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and change-makers. Through initiatives like this scholarship, the organization aims to support young people like Amrutha Joshi who are making a difference in the world.

Shri Nandagopal Shenoy, President, Konkani Bhas ani Sanskriti Prathistan and Ms. Amrutha Joshi, signed the memorandum in the presence of Shri Giridhar Kamath, Secretary, Konkani Bhas ani Sanskriti Prathistan, and Amrutha’s mother, Smt. Annapurna Joshi.

Shri Gurudath Bantwalkar, CEO, and Smt. Sahana Kini, Scholarship Coordinator, World Konkani Centre, were also present on the occasion.

