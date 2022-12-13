The Young Mens’ Bovi Association, celebrates 86th Anniversary

Mumbai: “About a century ago, the coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod district Kannadigas migrated to Mumbai and settled in Mumbai’s Fort area and started earning their livelihood. To bring the community people under one roof they established the unity of the community under the name and style “Young Mens’ Bovi Association” in Mumbai about 86 years ago”, said Dr Virar Shankar Shetty, President of Maharashtra Hotels Association.

The 86 Annual day celebration of YMBA was held on December 11, at Narayana Guru Sabhagriha of Billava Bhawan, Santacruz East, Mumbai under the presidentship of A K Yashwant.

Continuing his speech Dr Virar Shankar Shetty said, “This community is having three schools in their native place. The seniors of the community along with fishing also gave importance to education and made their present generation rich in the educational field also”.

He said that the people of the Bovi (Moya) community are not only talented but brave enough to brave the waves of the sea.

Addressing the gathering president of the Billavara Association Harish G Amin said that the Bovi Association was established before independence and completed 86 years. Various achievers in society are honoured. He wished the community’s dream of a community hall to be fulfilled as soon as possible.

The programme was inaugurated by Ravindra N Vithal and Vidya R Vithal of Mira Road by lighting the traditional lamp. Vice president Taranath Uchil, welcomed the gathering, while Krupakar Kumble and Suraj Uchil, introduced the guests. General Secretary Kishore Udyawar briefed on the activities of YMBA.

Addressing the gathering Yashwant A K president of YMBA said that the younger generation should be active in all the activities of the association and strengthen it by working together and strengthening the unity of YMBA.

Achievers in various field Dr Dhanraj N Uchil, Vishwaraj N Mutta, Anil Kumar (Master), Neeta Parker, Manoj S Ail, and Dheeraj B Udyavar was honoured by all the dignitaries present on the stage. Anil Kumar (Master), Neeta Parker and Dheeraj B Udyavar spoke and extended their sincere thanks to YMBA on the occasion. The educational award was distributed to the students present.

President of Mogaveera Mahajana Seva Sangh Bagwadi Hobali Suresh Kanchan and well-known businessman K D Shetty extended their best wishes to YMBA for celebrating its 86th Annual day.

Various cultural programmes were held by the children and elders of the YMBA and the artists of the community. Subhash Chandra Uchil, Krupakara K Kumble, Namita S Uchilkar, Chandra Vamanjur, Harish Udyavar, Shailesh Udyavar, Subhash Shiriya, Yashoda Bhattappadi and others were present. The programme was compered by Sudesh Udyavar, Divya Udyavar, Veekshit Udyavar, Khushi Shiriya, and Suraj Uchil.

By: Ishwar M. Ail

Pic: Dinesh Kulal



