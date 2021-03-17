Spread the love



















Theatre Workshop at St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “Theatre is an excellent medium, not just for expression of emotions, but also to bring about social awareness.” opined Mr Arjun Acharya, Secretary, Journey Theatre Group, Mangaluru, in his inaugural address to the participants of the one-day theatre workshop, “Campus Theatre”: Rangadalli Naavu… Neevu.

Mr Mohanraj , Association Coordinator, SAPUC , in his address, referred to Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ and compared our world with a theatre in which each one of us plays a definite role. Mr Mohanraj called upon the participants not only to play their role on stage effectively but also in the society by imbibing the Aloysian ideals.

The dignitaries led by Vidhu Uchil, Director, Theatre Art Group and other members, Raghav Suri, Mr Sudeesh and Ms Meghana inaugurated the workshop by lighting a lamp. The student participants, Ms Arundathi Vasanth and Ms Ayushi welcomed the gathering and proposed the vote of thanks respectively rendered the vote of thanks. Ms Rifah compered the inaugural programme. The planning and organizing the workshop was done by the staff incharges of Theatre & Arts Club and Dramatics Association Mrs Reena J Monteiro, Mrs Sharada S, Mrs Sreekala Menon and Mrs Sabina Manjunatha, who were also present during the inaugural programme.

The inaugural was followed by training sessions, by Earl Rayan, Shashank Aithal and Kiran Kumar, members of the Journey Theatre Group and provided an overview of different aspects of drama and the skills and techniques a theatre artist must acquire.

The participants gained hands-on experience through interactive activities based on music, expressions and navarasas, which enhance the theatre experience of the audience. The team members also performed scenes from plays to exhibit the finer nuances involved in acting. Mr Vinay, student participant, also shared his experience of the day at the end of the workshop and expressed gratitude to the resource persons for the wonderful day they had. The student participants greatly benefitted by this workshop and this exposure gave them a glimpse of the world of drama and theatre.