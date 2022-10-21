Theft accused Escapes from Police Custody while Shifting to Jail

Kundapur: A theft accused escaped while shifting to prison in Kundapur on October 20.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Rahik (22), from Bhatkal.

According to the police, Mohammad Rahik was arrested in a mobile shop theft case in Beejadi. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. The Kundapur police were taking the accused to the Hiriyadka Sub jail, where he escaped from their custody.

The Kundapur Police started a search operation.

