Theft of oil from pipeline in Bantwal, Three including Prime Accused Ivan Pinto Arrested

Mangaluru: The Bantwal Rural police have arrested three persons including the prime accused on August 11, in connection with the theft of oil from the Pipeline passing through the land of the prime accused.

The arrested have been identified as Ivan Pinto (43), a resident of Arbi, Sornadu in Bantwal, Ajith from Bondel and Preetham D’Souza from Kannur.

According to the police, on July 30, a complaint was filed in regard to the theft of oil from the oil pipeline belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Limited, Hindustan Petroleum company. The theft was reported from the oil pipeline passing through the land belonging to Ivan Charles Pinto. From July 11, Ivan along with the other accused had fixed a gate valve illegally to the pipeline and siphoned fuel worth about Rs 40 lakhs. The accused were absconding after the crime came to light.

Based on the complaint, the Bantwal Rural police inspector T D Nagaraj and team arrested the prime accused Ivan Pinto and seized the Jeep used for the crime, Cans and diesel. Later the other two accused Ajith and Preetham who helped to drill a hole in the pipeline were also arrested.

The other accused who are absconding will be arrested soon. The operation was carried out by the Police Inspector of Bantwal Rural Police Station T D Nagaraj, PSI Prasanna, HC Janardhan, Gonibasappa, Suresh, PCs Manoj and Punith.

