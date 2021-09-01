Spread the love



















There is a RSS gang in Kerala Police, says top CPI leader Annie Raja



Thiruvananthapuram: Top CPI leader Annie Raja on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against the Kerala Police by saying that there exists an RSS gang in the police.

She said that a section in the Kerala Police is working against the accepted policy of the state government towards women and this is being done purposely as there is a RSS gang in the police.

She said the time has come for a separate department to be set up exclusively for Women and children.

“Today it’s clubbed with another department. We have raised this demand with the Left Democratic Front and we expect that it will be taken up and we also need a separate minister for this,” said Raja.

Raja was expressing concern after several young women were subjected to cruelty in the name of dowry, while some of them committed suicide.

