There is NO Recognized PUCL in DK – Anyone Claiming to Represent PUCL are Impostors

PUCL (Peoples’ Unity for Civil Liberties) Announcement: There is NO Recognised PUCL in Dakshina Kannada Unit.- Any person or group claiming to represent PUCL are Impostors.

It has come to our notice that a Press Release dated 28.06.2021 was issued by one, Ajoy D’Silva claiming that three persons, Messrs. R. Eshwaraj, Haneef Saheb Pajapalla, and himself, Ajoy D’Silva, were elected as President, Treasurer and Organising Secretary and General Secretary of PUCL Dakshina Kannada district unit during elections reportedly held in December, 2018. It is their claim that they are therefore the duly recognised and authorised unit of the PUCL, DK unit.

On behalf of the PUCL National Executive, we would like to categorically place on record that the claim of Mr. Ajoy D’Silva and others of being the recognised district unit of PUCL is false, misleading and also a total lie. We also specifically state that the 3 persons Messrs R. Eshwaraj, Haneef Saheb Pajapalla and Ajoy D’Silva are not recognised and authorised by PUCL National Executive to represent PUCL, in any capacity whatsoever, as Office Bearers of PUCL DK unit.



It is necessary to point out that the claim made now by the three persons is fraudulent and a deliberate misrepresentation. They know fully well that on 6th January, 2019, during the PUCL Karnataka State Council meeting held in Mysuru, the so-called election of the three persons as office bearers of the PUCL, DK unit in December, 2018 was set aside as it was violative of the PUCL Constitution and prescribed procedures for conduct of elections. The Karnataka State Council appointed Dr. Laxminarayana, Vice President of the PUCL Karnataka unit to help form an Ad Hoc Committee and until then the members of the PUCL DK unit were directed to function under the guidance of the State Office Bearers.

However in view of public quarrels between two factions and hurling of accusations against each other, on 08.03.2020, PUCL National General Secretary announced the “Immediate Suspension of PUCL Dakshina Kannada (DK) Unit and cessation of all activities in the name of PUCL – DK by any person without the prior approval of the PUCL National General Secretary”. This announcement was based on the decision taken in the PUCL National Council meeting held in Allahabad on 21st – 22nd February, 2020 and had the approval of the entire National Council of PUCL. This was communicated to all the members of the erstwhile PUCL DK unit including to the three persons now claiming to be office bearers, viz., Messrs. R. Eswarraj, Haneef Saheb Pajapalla, and Ajoy D’Silva as also the previous office bearers led by Mr. P B D’sa.

Despite this announcement however, after the onset of Covid / Corona and lockdown, in March, 2020 it was brought to the attention of PUCL National Office that the said 3 persons, viz., Messrs. R. Eswarraj, Haneef Saheb Pajapalla and Ajoy D’Silva were collecting funds and distributing ration in the name of PUCL. Since this was completely unauthorised and illegal in view of the suspension of the PUCL DK committee dated 08th March, 2020, through a letter dated 02.05.2020, the said 3 persons were asked to conform to the direction dated 08th March, 2020 and to immediately desist from functioning in the name of PUCL – DK and to stop collecting funds and distributing relief materials using the name of PUCL in any form or manner. They were also directed to submit accounts of the amount of funds received with full details of names of donors and the names of beneficiaries. However till date this has not been complied with. Unfortunately owing to the lockdown following Covid pandemic, actual physical visit to Mangalore by the team of PUCL National Office bearers could not take place.

We make it very clear that the previously existing PUCL – DK unit stands suspended and all activities of the previous unit stands barred or halted wef 08th March, 2020. The 3 persons, viz., Messrs, R. Eswarraj, Haneef Saheb Pajapalla and Ajoy D’Silva are expressly not authorised to represent themselves as PUCL, DK Unit in any form or activity – be it issuing media statements, filing complaints or submitting representations to authorities, distributing relief materials or any other activity. They are not authorised to collect funds and cannot also operate any bank account in the name of PUCL DK unit. We request the bank authorities and other official agencies to take note of this letter and not to engage in any transactions with the three named persons as representing PUCL – DK. We also request the media not to cover any news about these 3 persons as representing PUCL DK unit.

To conclude, the National Executive of the PUCL once again reiterates that as of 8th March, 2020 the PUCL – DK unit stands suspended. No person who was a former member of the PUCL – DK unit and whose membership is subsisting as on date is authorised or permitted to represent PUCL – DK unit. We make it amply clear that neither the members who were office bearers of the PUCL DK unit earlier nor those of the group presently claiming their rights as lawfully elected office bearers, can function in the name of PUCL DK unit. Until specific authorisation is granted by the PUCL National Executive and signed by PUCL National General Secretary, no person including former members or former office bearers are permitted to function as office bearers of PUCL DK unit or to represent PUCL by name in any forum, in any manner whatsoever.

This statement is issued with the approval of all the members of the National Executive. A copy of this notification will also be circulated to the media in Mangalore for information of the media and general public.

Sent by :

Ravi Kiran Jain, Dr. V. Suresh,

National President, PUCL National General Secretary, PUCL

Copy To:

The District Collector, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru.

The Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru.

The Members of the Media, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru

