There is still time for BJP-JD(S) alliance in K’taka: ex CM Kumaraswamy

Amid reports of JD(S) and BJP “alliance”, former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said there is still time for it.



Bengaluru: Amid reports of JD(S) and BJP “alliance”, former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said there is still time for it.

Interacting with reporters after attending a special worship and homa (fire ritual), Kumaraswamy said that he will not say anything about the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at this juncture.

However, former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Friday said that alliance with JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will strengthen the BJP in the state.

“With the alliance, it is possible to win more seats. Talks are on in New Delhi in this regard. JD(S) top leader and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Yediyurappa said.

“The leaders of both the parties have agreed. Amit Shah has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats to JD(S). Hence, BJP will allow JD(S) to contest four Lok Sabha seats and it will contest rest of the seats,” Yediyurappa claimed.

“I welcome the alliance. This will help us to win more seats. I have confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious on 25 to 26 seats,” he stated.

Sources said that the special prayers was done against the backdrop of the decision of the alliance between the JD(S) and BJP. It was conducted seeking a good future political career of Kumaraswamy, the sources added.

However, Kumaraswamy said: “The worship is conducted as per Hindu traditions. I have recovered… and worship was done seeking good health for my father (H.D. Deve Gowda). The puja was also conducted keeping the recent development which took place in our family.”

Deve Gowda’s family is known for its belief in astrology.

Party sources said that Deve Gowda will consult the leaders and workers before the announcement.

JD(S) is holding a mega convention in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...