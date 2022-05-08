There’s A Little Bit of God in Every Child That Makes Motherhood Divine!



Mangaluru: I sometimes wonder whether I could convincingly say, ‘I’ve drunk life to the lees,’ if not for the kaleidoscopic experiences that I have gone through as mother of three daughters and (grand) mother of three (grand) daughters!

From Mother Nature to Mother India, motherhood is sublimated and is associated with unconditional love, patience and sacrifice. While these qualities of a mother are indisputable, what probably hasn’t received its due share of importance is the benediction of being a mother. From wiping off the smudged lipstick to forcing you to eat that extra bite, daughters show in so many ways that they care! When times are tough and days are dark, you know that there is a number that you can dial… For all the time spent on changing nappies and all the sleep sacrificed, isn’t this promising enough?

Our children also give us the gift of fun and pleasure. When I was in the family way for the third time, the unanimous conjecture was that I was desperately trying for a son after being blessed with two daughters! I would say, “No… no… It’s just an accident.” I had to stop this refrain, when my first daughter Pratheeksha, who was eight then, asked me quizzically, “Amma… People get hurt in an accident; how come you are getting a baby?”

When we become grandmothers, we relive the joys of motherhood without the associated troubles. When my phone rings early in the morning, I know for sure that it is from my four-year-old granddaughter Aarika in Japan, which is three and a half hours ahead of India in the time zone. If it is later in the evening, it is my eight-year-old first granddaughter Vanshika connecting with me to narrate to me a story that she has penned down, even as her two-year-old little sister Vainavi demands attention.

Kipling glorified motherhood when he averred, ‘God couldn’t be everywhere and therefore he made mothers.’ But isn’t it true that there is a little bit of God in every child? This makes motherhood divine!

by Dr Malini N Hebbar

Ms Pratheeksha Hebbar- Project Manager, Artificial Intelligence & Analytics, Cognizant, Bengaluru :

” Pratheeksha who fulfilled my Pratheeksha of becoming a Mother”- Dr Malini

” I am often asked if I feel pressured to be the daughter of an eminent personality as Amma. But my response has always been that the sense of pride overtakes the sense of pressure. It is not easy to be the best at all that you do, but Amma for sure finds the task to be least challenging! Being respected by the young and the old alike, being the life of any event and being the go to person for innumerable people in different walks of life are what the name Malini Hebbar stands for.

Proud to be Amma’s daughter…Happy Mother’s Day Amma. Love from the one who made you Amma first…”

Ms Manjusha Hebbar- Kathak and Indian Dance Instructor, Japan

“Amma has been an inspiration to me and my sisters along with countless number of people who have crossed paths with her sometime in their lives. How she has managed to achieve so much academically, professionally and in every single aspect of life without ever having compromised on time and care given to our family is something no one can imagine. Now that I am a mother myself, I try to emulate her and hope to be at least half as good as she is. She is now not only a mother to 3 girls but also a grandmother to 3 little girls who adore her and will definitely emulate her when they grow up”

CA Akanksha Hebbar- Manager (Transfer Pricing and International Tax), Ernst and Young LLP, Bengaluru

“Whenever I’ve been asked the question “Who’s your role model?”, without a second’s delay, my answer has been and will always be “My Mother”. While I wish and strive to be my mother’s spitting image in every possible way, there’s this one trait of hers which may not come to me even if I slog for it or even if I’m blessed with some magical powers and that is my mother’s ability to Never Say – “No”, “Tired”, “Busy”, “Impossible” and the like. Every mother is special, but I can vouch with all honesty and pride that there’s no one like my mother”.

About Dr MALINI N HEBBAR :

A former Associate Professor of English, Dr Malini Hebbar, is currently the Principal of Swastika National School and Guest Faculty at St Agnes Centre for PG Studies and Research. She is a member of the Research Ethics Committee of Kasturba Medical College, Vice Chairman of ISTD Mangalore Udupi Chapter and Past District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 318. She has served many educational institutions as a member of BOS, NAAC and other academic bodies.

She has been cited by Mangalorean.com as Woman Achiever and Inner Wheel Clubs of Mangalore North and East, St Agnes College and Samatha have honoured her. In Toastmasters she has earned the highest recognition of Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Four times, Speaker Citation Award, Mentor Award and Club Coach Award. She is the sponsor and mentor of 6 clubs. She is the Charter President of Winners Club and a dual member of PTAT and former District champion of Evaluation.

She has received the awards of Teacher who has moved beyond academics and Kala Ratna from Mangalore Musical and Cultural Association, Service to Mankind from Rotaract and UNESCO, Most Talented Teacher from Rotaract, Best Actor in Rotary Zonal Level Competition, Best MC in Lions Inter-club competitions. Rotary District 3181 has honoured her as Woman of Substance. Her creative output is in the fields of dance and dramatics and she has organised many cultural programmes for NGOs and other institutions. Passionate about avoiding wastage of food, she has started a YouTube Channel on wealth from waste. She has judged the popular Dance Mummy Dance competition of Mangalore.

Married to Mr K N Hebbar, Proprietor, Hebbar Surgicals,Mangaluru she is blessed with three daughters Pratheeksha, Project Manager, Cognizant, Bengaluru;; Manjusha, Dance Instructor, Japan; CA Akanksha Hebbar, Manager, E & Y, Bengaluru. Her sons-in-law are Amruth Rao, Program Manager, TCS, Bangalore; Gururaj Shabaraya Project Manager, Bosch – Yokohama, Japan; Vikram Bhat, CEO, JAS Enterprises, Chennai. Her three granddaughters Vanshika, Aarika and Vainavi are the joy of her life.