There’s no excuse not to conduct elections: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari in an exclusive interview with IANS said that the people of Kashmir have accepted change after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and are looking forward to a peaceful life.



Srinagar: Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari in an exclusive interview with IANS said that the people of Kashmir have accepted change after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and are looking forward to a peaceful life.

“Sensing the change on the ground, people want to lead a peaceful life because they have understood peace brings dividends to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not to Delhi,” Bukhari said.

“If there is any law and order problem, we are the sufferers, not Delhi. We want peace, we are the stakeholders of peace,” he said.

Hitting out at the National Conference and PDP for labelling Apni Party as the ‘B’ team of BJP, Bukhari said they are mistaken if they think telling truth to people is BJP’s agenda.

Bukhari said the traditional parties of Kashmir have deceived the people and they run their politics on dead bodies.

He said if no stone pelting is taking place now, credit must go to the people and the security forces.

“Those ruling today do not fire pellets; the Lieutenant Governor did not order the use of pellets. Pellets were used during the rule of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah,” he said.

Bukhari also said that his party cannot bind the people with just emotional slogans and asserted that the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir lies with Delhi.

“Delimitation has happened, and electoral rolls have been revised. Now there is no excuse not to conduct elections,” he said.

Bukhari also said that restoration of Article 370 is an important issue, but asked that can any political party or elections bring it back?

“Elections to Assembly are not for restoration of Articles 370 or 35A. The matter is in the Supreme Court and only the court can restore it,” he said.

He said for the last 75 years, elections in Kashmir have been won over emotions and not over issues of development and infrastructure.

“People have talked about plebiscite front, autonomy and self-rule and now Article 370. Earlier it was about saving Article 370 and now it is about restoring it,” he said.

“They arouse passions destroying the lives of youngsters leading them either to jails or to graves,” he said.

Bukhari also said that people have accepted the politics of truth, which is about facts.

“Our destiny lies with Delhi. Delhi has given us wounds and Delhi alone can do the healing. We will not get a solution from Islamabad, Washington or London. We may not like the BJP, but we have to talk to the Central government.” he said.

On political parties talking about coming to power to stall the BJP from passing a resolution for ratifying the August 5, 2019 move, he said that the Assembly has no such powers.

“Does any resolution of the J&K Assembly hold any value? In the past, the autonomy resolution was passed by two-third majority by the Assembly but it was thrown into the dustbin. When that previous Assembly did not have power, what power would this Assembly hold,” he asked.

“After the autonomy resolution was passed, why didn’t they go to court at that time? They should have gone to the court saying rhe J&K Assembly has passed a resolution with two third-majority, grant us autonomy. It was only a piece of paper meant for consumption in Kashmir Valley,” Bukhari said.