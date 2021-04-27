These 2 Newly Wedded Couples in Tripura Will Remember their Wedding Day Forever?

Spread the love



















This Newly Wedded Couple in Tripura Will Remember their W-Day Forever?

As they say ‘Marriages are Made in Heaven”, but of course not for these two newly wedded couples in Tripura who had their wedding receptions at two different halls in Tripura, when Tripura had announced a night curfew from April 22 to 30 in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas in the wake of rising infections. The curfew is in force from 10 pm to 5 am. He came, he saw, he blew his top, and he put things in order. In separate videos that have now gone viral, the West Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav is seen raiding two separate marriage ceremonies, where Covid-19 norms were being flouted.

The clip shows the DM entering the marriage halls and asking people to vacate the premises immediately. He was seen pushing a groom and his relatives and holding other guests by their necks. He is heard saying, “This is your bl**dy DM. You are all hand in glove with the police” and then he seals two marriage halls for flouting Covid norms and suspends their operations for a year. In the video, the DM threatens to suspend a cop who was present during the raid. Both the weddings had taken place on Monday night when the night curfew was on, and the raid was done around 10 pm. The DM is also seen directing the police to book the entire crowd, including the bride and groom, for violating the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and night curfew.

West Tripura DM Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav

DM also expressed his discontentment against the police for not cooperating with the administration. Yadav has also recommended the government to suspend the officer in charge (OC) of East Agartala police station and some on-duty police personnel, who were seen disobeying the order of the district magistrate. At one point in the video, the DM was also seen asking the bride to come off the stage while his officials drove out guests from a marriage hall. The officer, who was accompanied by the police, ordered arrests of people who came up with lame excuses for violating the rules.

The Tripura administration has announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to control the coronavirus surge. It has also capped the number of guests for any events at 100. According to district officials, both the wedding functions were going on even after 10 pm, violating the curfew. As per sources, police have detained 31 people from the marriage parties, including 19 women. In the video, the DM is heard saying “All these people are highly educated but they do not follow the norms amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. These people on the other hand would accuse the government of doing nothing. I also suggest suspending the officer-in-charge of the West Agartala police station,”

After the video went viral, the DM has been criticised by many social media users for his “high-handedness”. An MLA of the ruling BJP also slammed the officer for his behaviour. As per sources, BJP legislator Sushant Chowdhury said in a social media post. “The DM physically harassed and abused the priests of the marriage ceremony, bridegroom and others,”. It is learnt that on Tuesday, DM Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav apologised and said he was just performing his duty.

I bet our authorities in Mangaluru will never follow in the footsteps of Dr Shailesh K Yadav, even if there are over 300-500 guests in a wedding hall during Covid-19 restrictions, because ‘they don’t practice what they preach”.