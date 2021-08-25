Spread the love



















These Online Cricket Betting Sites Are Definitely Worth Taking a Closer Look At

Cricket is a great sport, and it is one that is enjoyed in plenty of countries across the globe. However, they’re just so happens to be one country where cricket is loved more than anything else. In fact, it is more than a sport, it is religion. If you were thinking that it has got to be India, then you would be 100% correct. You could walk through a city in India looking for a person that dislikes cricket, and we are pretty sure that you will not find it easy to locate one. In this article, we are going to tell you all you need about online cricket betting and give you the best betting sites for cricket.

Most Popular Cricket Betting Markets

Cricket is a sporting event that plenty of sports betting fans love to put their money on, even if they do not consider themselves to be huge cricket fans. One of the main reasons why cricket has gone on to become such a popular sport is that there are plenty of different markets to wager on. This is something that will not be a big surprise to those who bet on cricket regularly as they know how many factors have an impact on the outcome of a cricket game.

Below we are going to take a brief look at the different markets you will find when you are doing some cricket betting. You should be able to find all of the following markets at the best betting sites for cricket. If you cannot find these markets at a bookmaker, then we recommend you look elsewhere because they are obviously not serious about what they do.

Match betting: With this bet, you just have to choose which team will go on to win the match.

Series winner: Instead of just betting on a team to win a match, you can bet on the team that you think will go on to win the whole series.

Match score: With a match score bet, the bookie will give you a number such as 243.5 and then you have to decide whether one of the teams will score 244 or more (over) or 243 or less (under).

Top batsman: You have to choose a batsman from one of the teams, and if they go on to be the top scorer for their respective team, you will walk away with a nice profit.

Top bowler: This has the same premise as the top batsman bet, with the main difference being that this time you are tasked with selecting a bowl that will pick up the most wickets for their team.

Player of the match: With this bet, you pick one player from the 22 that are going to be playing that you think will put in the best performance. If they go on to collect the Player of the Match award, you will win your wager. Since this is quite a tricky bet to get right, the odds will usually be very high, ensuring a nice profit if you are right.

Dismissal method: A cricketer can get out in numerous ways, and you can try and predict how the next batsman to get out will be dismissed. Will they be caught, LBW, stumped, run out, or hit wicket? The odds vary depending on how common the dismissal method is. For instance, caught will have the lowest odds as this is most common, while hit wicket will have the highest odds as this is the rarest dismissal method.

The Best Sites for Betting on Cricket

Below we are going to list for you some of the best cricket betting sites that you should consider opening an account with. However, before giving you this list, we thought it would be extremely useful for us to give you some factors that you should look out for when deciding on what bookmaker to open an account with.

Reputation: Before you go ahead and register with a sports betting site, there is something you need to do first and that is read a number of reviews about that bookmaker. By having a look at some reviews, you will get a very good idea about whether your fellow cricket bettors would recommend it or not. If the recent reviews have nothing but negativity, look for another bookie as there are plenty of great ones out there.

Odds: Betting sites never have the same odds because this is how they stay ahead of their rivals, so you need to check out some comparison websites before making your final choice. By finding the bookmaker that offers the best odds, you can make sure that you will get the most value for your hard-earned money when you bet.

Bonuses: If a bookie wants to make it onto a list of top bookies, then they need to offer their customers a quality welcome bonus. A bookie that offers a sub-standard bonus is one that people will ignore. So, before you commit to a bookmaker, take a close look at the bonus on offer and compare it with what other bookies are offering.

Customer support: If a bookie offers rubbish customer care, then it is wise if you ignore them and deposit your cash at some other bookmaker. Registering with a bookmaker that has rubbish customer service is a decision that can lead to plenty of frustration down the line. Therefore, you can save yourself a lot of hassle by signing up with a bookie that has solid customer support.

So, you now know some important things to keep an eye on when you are looking for a bookmaker to register with, and now we shall give you that list of great bookies for Indian cricket fans.

•Unibet

•Funbet

•888sport

•22Bet

•Royal Panda

•Spin Sports

•10Cric

•LeoVegas

•Bet365

Why do we consider these to be some of the best bookmakers around for Indian cricket fans? Well, to begin with, they have all of the best markets for plenty of cricket events. Indian cricket bettors love to bet on the IPL and all of the bookmakers that we listed above know this all too well. To add to their variety of markets, they all offer odds that you will definitely not turn your nose up.

How to Bet on Cricket

Placing a bet on cricket is an easy process. However, if you are new to cricket betting, then you will obviously not have much of an idea about the process, which is why we are going to outline it for you right now.

Sign in to your account and check what funds you have available. If there is not enough money in your account, deposit some via one of the deposit methods available. Head to the cricket section of the site and have a look at the markets that are available – choose the one you like the look of. Click on it and you will see it added to the betting slip. When you are content with your choices, hit that submit button.

Is It Legal to Bet on Cricket in India?

Is it legal to gamble in India? This is one of those questions that we are asked regularly, and it is somewhat of a grey area if truth be told. Gambling is restricted across the country apart from Goa and Sikkim, which is where you will find a couple of brick-and-mortar casinos. When it comes to sports, you can only bet on horse racing legally. You can ask us why until you are blue in the face, but we do not know why this is the case.

However, when it comes to gambling online, it is not mentioned in the country’s gambling regulations and that is because they are still using regulations that were put in place when the British were ruling India. Obviously, back then, the Internet was not a thing. Therefore, when you are gambling online. you are not breaking any laws and should not result in you landing a big fine or going to prison.

