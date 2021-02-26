Spread the love



















‘These Women Cops Who Work Hard Day & Night Needed a Break’ – Police Commissioner

Mangaluru : No wonder it is always nice to be a woman in this world, where women get more privileges than men, like at pubs on Ladies Night they get free drinks, if women are standing in queue they get the first preference to go first, or travelling in a bus there ares eats reserved specially for women, and many more such benefits. And now here in Mangaluru, there is something unique for the FIRST time that Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has shown tremendous gesture towards Women cops, by giving them a TWO DAY Break from their hectic work, and involve themselves at some fun-n-frolic activities, seminar and a outing. In the meantime, men cops were just wondering when their time would come to get a two-day break



It was something new for these women police who have never seen such an event happening in the past, and were filled with joy and happiness that they found some quality time to spend with their counterparts. Following a Get-Together and Screening of a Kannada movie hosted by Police Commissioner at City Centre Mall, and now about 235 women personnel of the Mangaluru city police, including Home Guards, were given a two-day break from their regular duties. The women attended a health screening camp, in addition to a conference to understand laws and acts related to women’s issues, followed by an outing to the Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, with women family members and children. Wow!

After the formal inaugural of the conference at the Rama Lakshmi Narayana convention hall on Thursday, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We noticed that our staff have been working continuously, especially after the December 2019 anti-CAA protests, followed by the pandemic, and the region also recorded a high VIP movement once the unlock happened. Too much stress can impact their work and family. Hence, it was decided to organise a refresher-cum-orientation training programme for the women staff. This is the time for all the women police and staff to relax and enjoy this annual conference”

He further said “We were also aware that several health issues such as low hemoglobin count, obesity and gynecological problems can have an impact on women’s health, therefore we wanted to give these women a 2-day break so that they can relax and be free from stress. The focus is on breast cancer. ntres to address fitness and other concerns of our staff. The City police are working with hospitals and local fitness ceThis is also an opportunity for women to get to know each other, and such an exercise instils a sense of confidence that there is someone to listen to them. Even though they get weekly offs, it does not help them spend time with their colleagues.This is a break for the women staff of our department who have gone through several stressful weeks of work.



The workshop has been planned by DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, and supervised by women’s police station inspector Revathi, who is also a researcher, and has undertaken a study on the effects of yoga prana vidya on prisoners and individuals in Chitradurga and adjoining areas. The workshop began with a health awareness talk by Dr Rohan Gatti, and a health check-up being performed by Dr Uday Kumar and a team from Father Muller Medical College and hospital. After the formal inauguration, talks on nutrition and healthy lifestyle by Mohith of Atom Fitness, sexual harassment and other women and child-related laws by judge Shilpa, Pocso and child rights by Kavitha Murugesh and communication skill, money management and stress management, by Shobha Rodrigues and Liana Mary Joseph Priya was held.

Sushmitha, well-being officer, Mangaluru city police, said this is probably for the first time in the state, that such a programme is being organised. “The health check-up camp included screening for breast cancer and women were educated on menopause, and how to deal with it. This is an ongoing programme,” she said. MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar also joined in the occasion.