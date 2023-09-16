They Came, They Saw, They Loved It! Konkani Movie ‘OSMITAY’ Wins the Hearts of Konkani Film Fans

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after the premiere show of the much-anticipated Konkani film ‘OSMITAY,’ which explores the Konkani identity, took place at Big Cinemas on Sunday, 10 September 2023, with a huge number of Konkani movie fans assembled at the venue, the movie was shown to the general public on 15 September in Mangaluru, Manipal, and other places. This marks a significant milestone for Mandd Sobhann, a cultural organization that holds a Guinness record. Mandd Sobhann has made remarkable contributions to Konkani art, literature, and culture across various domains, and their debut production ‘Osmitay’ promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences. The premiere show was held simultaneously in Mangaluru, Puttur, and Manipal.

On 15 September as announced as the release date, a large number of Konkani movie fans thronged Bharath Cinemas for the 4:30 pm and 7:15 pm shows and went back home with happy memories after seeing one of the unique Konkani movies ever launched in Mangaluru. There were adults and youngsters, priests and nuns, among others who wanted to experience a Konkani movie of a different style, and they were overwhelmed after spending nearly two hours glued to their seats watching Osmitay, a movie which did make a difference!

A Debut Konkani Movie by Mandd Sobhann, directed by Vilas Rathnakar Kshatriya; produced by Louis J Pinto featuring Ashwin D’Costa and Ms Wencita Dias and Dennis Monteiro in the lead roles, did hit the silver screen (Bharath Cinemas), at Bharath Mall, Bejai, Mangaluru on 15 September 2023, and also at many other places. This highly anticipated Konkani movie is set to grace the silver screens, marking a significant milestone for the Guinness record-holding cultural organization, Mandd Sobhann. Mandd Sobhann has made remarkable contributions to Konkani art, literature, and culture across various domains, and our debut production, ‘Osmitay’, promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

Set against the backdrop of the Konkani people’s quest for identity, this captivating story unfolds the narrative of migration from Goa and showcases the visual splendour of Konkani’s rich folk heritage, all woven into a tender love story written by me (Eric Ozario) and the screenplay and dialogues by Joel Pereira comes to life through the brilliant direction of the young and talented filmmaker, Vilas Ratnakar Kshatriya. The scenic beauty of the coast, hills, and Goa is exquisitely captured by cinematographer Balaraja Gowda, with skilful editing by Mavin Joel Pinto.

The film’s soulful melodies are composed by the talented quartet of Alwyn Fernandes, Cajetan Dias, Joel Pereira, and myself, featuring the renowned singer Nihal Tauro and an array of talented vocalists. The cast includes stellar performances by Denis Monteiro, Ashwin D’Costa, Ms Wencita Dias, Prince Jacob, Sayish Panandikar, Gaurish Vernekar, Stany Alvares, Nellu Permannur, Sunil Siddi, Lulu Fortes, Naveen Lobo, and other renowned artists from Goa and Mangaluru. Notably, around 500 other talented actors make their debut appearances in front of the camera.

‘Osmitay’ will grace the screens on Friday, September 15th at Bharath Cinemas Mangaluru, along with screenings at Cine Galaxy Surathkal, Bharat Cinemas Padubidri, Bharat Cinemas Manipal, Bharat Cinemas Puttur, Bharat Talkies Belthangady, and Planet Karkala, each with one screen dedicated to the film. Additionally, Kalpana Talkies Udupi and Padmanjali Talkies Honnavar contributed four screens each to ensure that audiences get the opportunity to experience this cinematic masterpiece. Following the initial release, arrangements were made for exhibition in various locations, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Israel, Germany, Australia, Ireland, USA and several countries around the world.

Mandd Sobhann has undertaken the ambitious production of ‘Osmitay’ with the invaluable support of the community and donors, driven by their mission to contribute to the cinematic movement. President Louis J. Pinto led this remarkable endeavour. The film promises not only to be a visual treat but also a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Konkani art and storytelling. So make use of your precious time watching one of the most unique Konkani films of all time and be glad that you did it!

